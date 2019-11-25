Snag a brand-new 10.2-inch iPad for the cheapest we’ve seen before Black Friday

Looking for a tablet this Black Friday season? We’ve found a deal that very likely won’t be beat for the newest Apple regular tablet: the newly-released iPad 10.2-inch 32GB is $80 off on Amazon, a 24% savings that’s one of the best Black Friday iPad deals we’ve seen.
To be clear, this is the latest generation (the seventh) of iPads, which means it’s slightly refined and a little larger than the sixth-generation 9.7-inch iPads we saw on sale at Walmart. If you wanted the latest and greatest model - one that finally has the three-pin connectors to hook up to keyboards and other attachments - at a great discount, now’s your chance.
Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB,
$329 $249 on Amazon
Pick up the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB model for 24% off with this pre-Black Friday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal
Note that the discount also applies to the higher-storage 128GB model as well.
Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB,
$429 $329 on Amazon
Pick up the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB model for 23% off with this pre-Black Friday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal
And yes, Amazon even has discounts on the LTE Cellular new iPad models, albeit at a slightly less generous discount. But even then, any money off is good money off.
Apple iPad WiFi + Cellular 10.2-inch 32GB,
$459 $379 on Amazon
If you want an Apple tablet that hooks up to a mobile data connection, choose the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB model for 17% off with this pre-Black Friday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal
This is an even better deal considering the new iPads were released mere months ago. Apple doesn’t typically discount its products much at all, especially ones it’s just released.
Hence why we turn to Amazon and Walmart for deals on Apple devices - and based on what we’ve seen in years past, this is almost certainly the lowest price tag we’ll see for the new iPads, so it’s a good bet to buy them now. If you want to wait, keep checking our best Black Friday iPad deals page to see if we’ve somehow found a better discount.
