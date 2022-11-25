This 20TB Black Friday desktop hard drive deal is all the storage you’ll ever need

By Desire Athow
published

It’ll take a lifetime to fill this thing up

Western Digital
(Image credit: Western Digital)

You’ve got the PC, you’ve got the monitor, you’ve got the mouse and keyboard. This Black Friday, why not future-proof your storage needs with an absolutely ridiculous hard drive deal? Over at Amazon, the Western Digital 20TB Elements desktop hard drive is reduced to just £287.99 (opens in new tab), down from £485.99. That’s a giant 41% off, saving you £198.

WD 20TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive: £485.99 (opens in new tab)

WD 20TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive: £485.99 £287.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 41% A giant 20TB desktop hard drive from Western Digital with USB 3.0 connectivity, that's enough storage space to back up millions of photos and songs, hundreds of games and thousands of hours of TV shows and movies.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

While it’s a hard disk drive rather than a speedy solid state drive, 20TB of storage is enough for a lifetime’s worth of digital storage needs. That roughly translates to:

  • 4.5 million 12MP photos
  • 4,500 hours of HD video
  • 117 million documents

or 1 Call of Duty Warzone installation. Joking! But it is genuinely enough to have hundreds of games installed on your PC at once. A must-buy for the storage-strapped PC user.

Is it a great candidate for our Black Friday hard drive deals page? We think so. Just bear in mind that you will probably need to back it up often (either using RAID or using cloud backup or another external hard drive). You don't want to end up having to pony up for expensive data recovery services.

Check out other 20TB internal hard drive deals

Not in the UK? No problem, check out this cracking deal from Seagate. The Exos has a slightly smaller capacity to the WD Elements but - ahem - it is also an internal model. Nonetheless a worthy candidate if you are a Seagate fan.

Desire Athow
Desire Athow
Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.