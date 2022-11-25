This 20TB Black Friday desktop hard drive deal is all the storage you’ll ever need

You’ve got the PC, you’ve got the monitor, you’ve got the mouse and keyboard. This Black Friday, why not future-proof your storage needs with an absolutely ridiculous hard drive deal? Over at Amazon, the Western Digital 20TB Elements desktop hard drive is reduced to just £287.99 (opens in new tab), down from £485.99. That’s a giant 41% off, saving you £198.

While it’s a hard disk drive rather than a speedy solid state drive, 20TB of storage is enough for a lifetime’s worth of digital storage needs. That roughly translates to:

4.5 million 12MP photos

4,500 hours of HD video

117 million documents

… or 1 Call of Duty Warzone installation. Joking! But it is genuinely enough to have hundreds of games installed on your PC at once. A must-buy for the storage-strapped PC user.

Is it a great candidate for our Black Friday hard drive deals page? We think so. Just bear in mind that you will probably need to back it up often (either using RAID or using cloud backup or another external hard drive). You don't want to end up having to pony up for expensive data recovery services.

