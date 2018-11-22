The Sony PlayStation 4 has boasted great sales, a growing army of users and a steady flow of exclusive content, which makes it the undeniable winner of the current generation of console wars.

Whether you're looking to switch from another console, have an older PlayStation that you're thinking of upgrading or you're in the market for your first ever console, we're not at all surprised that you'd be considering joining the PS4 party. And what better time of year to be mulling it over than when the best Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals are arriving on the scene?

Now that the PS4 is approaching its fifth birthday, and the souped-up, 4K-ready PS4 Pro is nearing its second, the current generation of PlayStation 4 consoles is one of the best investments a modern-day gamer can make.

According to rumours, the PlayStation 5 is still some way off, and titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man and the newly-released Red Dead Redemption 2 continue to wow gamers meaning they're in no hurry to jump ship or start twiddling their thumbs waiting for an upgrade.

Speaking of upgrades, PlayStation 4 Pro deals are particularly tempting as Black Friday rolls around: with 4K TV prices falling all the time, and the catalogue of 4K HDR games growing rapidly, high-end, top-spec PS4 Pro gaming is more accessible than ever.

We’ve searched through the deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday past and put together this handy guide to let you know what you can expect from this year’s PS4 and PS4 Pro offerings. Black Friday doesn't officially begin until November 23, but AO has already started releasing some early deal, as well as there being some bargain prices on top games - which you can check out below

Best Black Friday PS4 bundle deals so far

PS4 | Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle £249 £219 at Amazon

One of the most hyped games of the year with a 500GB PS4 console - and for an additional £30 off the bundle price. If you've yet to sample Sony's current-gen console - or Rockstar's immense open-world game - now may be the time to jump in.

PS4 500GB with FIFA 19 bundle + extra controller £279 at AO

A great bundle for the football fan in your life - or maybe just a gift for yourself. Typically this bundle is worth at least £300, as DualShock 4 controllers alone cost at least £25 each. For this price, you get two and a multiplayer title straight off the bat to kick you off.View Deal

PlayStation VR Starter Pack with Wipeout Omega Collection with Optional Extras £279.99 at Littlewoods

Littlewood's bundle is a great deal for those wanting to take their first tentative steps into PSVR. In addition to the PSVR headset, PlayStation camera and PlayStation Worlds, this bundle includes combat racer WipEout Omega Collection.View Deal

How to get the best PS4 deals on Black Friday

We're going to be constantly updating you on the best deals, so be sure to check back on TechRadar for the latest PS4 and PS4 Pro offers.

But other than coming back again soon, we recommend you do some research – and show some restraint.

From Black Friday weekend into Cyber Monday, you're going to be inundated with gaming deals. So the first question would be – do you actually want a PlayStation 4? It's a fantastic gaming platform, and is likely to suit all types of gamers, but are there more exclusive titles on the Xbox One or Nintendo Switch that you're more interested in? If you're here, the answer is probably 'no', but make sure before committing.

You might also like the more portable style of the Switch, which is bound to suit those who like to game on-the-go or travel often.

If you've made up your mind about the PS4, you're on the home stretch. But which PS4 do you want? First-gen consoles are still on shelves, and will be significantly cheaper than PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro editions. With the benefits of the Pro only available to 4K TV owners, you might want to add a cheap TV deal to your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping as well.

The best PS4 games: what to grab with your Black Friday bargains

Next up, let's talk warranties. Consoles like the PS4 run hot, and can live in cramped AV cabinets. While the latest generation of machines are far less failure prone than, say, the original Xbox 360 consoles, it still happens occasionally.

With that in mind, a retailer such as John Lewis (the Black Friday experts extraordinaire) can save you a lot of money with a decent warranty on a PS4 or PS4 Pro.

Finally, set a budget for your PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday shopping. Because it won't just be the consoles on sale. Games, accessories and subscription service memberships are likely to entice you as well and it's best to go in with a budget in mind so you don't get carried away.

If you've just bought a bundle with a handful of games attached, will you really have the time to play anything else on sale? It may be worth completing the first wave of titles you've bought, and then picking up newer ones when they inevitably drop in price later on in their lifetimes.

"Argos is always a safe bet for console deals," says TechRadar's deals expert James Rivington.

"If there's a mega deal, Argos will usually have it and it's a great retailer to choose for both reliability and for its click and collect options – which can take the sting out of the sometimes chaotic delivery schedules in the week after Black Friday. Obviously Amazon is also right up there, particularly if you're a Prime member as you should be able to get your delivery within 48 hours."

The best PS4 Slim deals right now

Cant wait for Black Friday? Here's a cherry-picked selection of the best PlayStation 4 Slim deals currently on sale.

Getting the best Black Friday PS4 Pro bundles

When it comes to Black Friday and the Sony PlayStation 4, it's all about those bundles. With the PS4 Pro now getting on a little, it's the perfect time for some mega UHD money-saving packages.

We'd love to see a 4K-focussed PS4 Pro bundle bringing together a few of the console's most impressive 4K titles, along with the PS4 Pro itself this Black Friday. We're thinking Marvel's Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War all packaged up together, ideally below the £300 mark. It's unlikely, but not impossible.

Games will of course be sold at discounted prices individually, too.

"The same retailer will often have the same game listed at different prices," says deals guru Brendan Griffiths.

"For the UK I have noticed that once games have been out for a while I often see some of the lowest prices on the Xbox One versions first, but the PS4 version will match it eventually. If you're trying to decide between a PS4 or Xbox One, we wouldn't let the price of games factor into it to be honest... the line-up of platform-exclusives is a much more important to consider."

And while we're talking games, don't forget Sony’s excellent PlayStation Plus subscription service, offering access to the console’s online multiplayer functionality plus a bunch of free games each month. Play time is regularly discounted, but a bundle that brings some of that in to the mix too would be fantastic.

You should also remember Sony isn't the only company with a horse in this race. If 4K gaming is a must for you this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, check out the latest Xbox One bundles .

Have no doubt we'll be keeping you up to date with all the best PS4 deals in the run-up to the crazy Black Friday sales season, making sure you're making the biggest savings in all the right places in the run up to Christmas.

The best PS4 Pro deals

Getting great Black Friday PS4 game deals

What's the good in having a PS4 or PS4 Pro if you don't have great game to go with it? But consoles are expensive purchases, and games a luxury pastime that we can't always afford.

Enter the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. It's usually an opportunity for retailers to shift old stock and make way for the new must-have Christmas items. But unlike some gadgetry, or items such as clothing or homeware, good games don't go out of fashion – they just get cheaper over time.

If you're looking to grab some PlayStation 4 games in the run up to Christmas, this page will be constantly updated in order to help you find the right deals, and the best methods of bagging a bargain.

As you'd expect, research is key during Black Friday, as is having measured expectations. With it just being released weeks earlier, for instance, don't expect to find any discounted Red Dead Redemption 2 codes anywhere.

But God of War? Spider-Man? The Uncharted games? Now you're talking. These are platform exclusive titles that draw players in to retailers, but have all been knocking around for a few months. While you can never guarantee a sale price, they're the sort of titles that will get knocked down, along with third-party cross platform titles from the likes of Ubisoft, EA and Activision – think last year's Assassin's Creed, FIFA and Call of Duty titles.

Essentially, so long as you're not looking for the newest of the new, you stand a decent chance here. But what about individual retailers? For the most part, so long as you're not delving into the second hand market, there's little point staying glued to one store.

“The same retailer will often have the same game listed at different prices,” said our deals expert Brendan Griffiths.

“For new games, there's usually only a quid or two in it in all honesty in the UK. In the US competition is pretty much non-existent and the latest games are generally stuck at £59.99 at launch.

But what if you have both a PS4 and an Xbox One – if you’re after the same title available for both machines, will you make a bigger saving with one over the other?

"For the UK I have noticed that once games have been out for a while I often see some of the lowest prices on the Xbox One versions first, but the PS4 version will match it eventually," said Brendan.

"If you're trying to decide between a PS4 or Xbox One, we wouldn't let the price of games factor into it to be honest, the lineup of platform-exclusives is a much more important to consider.”

And all this is before considering the dormant stock of much older titles. If there’s a game a few years old that you’ve been holding out on playing, there’s a strong chance that a retailer somewhere will be looking to free up some warehouse space somewhere by slashing the price of older stock. Keep your eyes peeled for a bargain.

The best Black Friday PS4 game deals

Here's just a few games we've seen on offer this Black Friday deals season:

Marvel's Spider-Man £44.99 £28.99 at Amazon

Finally a game to do the wall-crawler's web-swinging antics justice, Marvel's Spider-Man looks lush in 4K HDR, and brings to life one of the world's favorite superheroes with a storyline every bit as good as his comic book origins.View Deal

FIFA 19 PS4 £51.99 £38.99 at Argos

Save 25% on this year's FIFA 19 football outing. Swap jumpers for goalposts for hyper-realistic on-the-pitch digital kickabout action, with this year's latest team sheets and a host of new improvements.View Deal

Rise of the Tomb Raider £15.99 £11.99 at Argos

The second of Lara's rebooted outings, and arguably the best. This icy-cold adventure on PS4 is the 20th anniversary edition, meaning those with a PSVR headset can also enjoy some cool virtual reality sections along with the regular tomb-raiding action.View Deal

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 Remix £19.99 £15.99 at Argos

What happens if the worlds of Disney and Square Enix's JRPGs were to collide. Kingdom Hearts, that's what. It shouldn't work, but it does. If you ever wanted to see Goofy and Cloud Strife fight side-by-side, this colourful romp will deliver the goods.View Deal

Need for Speed Payback £51.99 £16.99 at Argos

It's not the franchise's finest hour, but Need for Speed Payback at this price is well worth revving your engines for. There's some solid driving action to be had here, for less than the price of a takeaway.View Deal

Nier: Automata £23.99 £15.99 at Argos

A dark horse contender for RPG of the generation, Nier: Automata is a curiously dark and unique role playing game. It's a top, little-known title, but a bit of an acquired taste. However, at this price it's absolutely worth a go – you rarely see it go this low.View Deal

Persona 5 £27.99 £19.99 at Argos

High-school kids battling demons and spirits across the neon-lit streets of Tokyo? What more could you want?! A spirited and charmingly weird RPG, don't be put off by the number "5" in the title – each game in the series more or less stands alone so you can jump right in here at the fifth entry without a problem.View Deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 £49.99 £35.99 at Amazon

Can't teach an old dog new tricks? Then you've obviously not had a run around with this latest entry into the Call of Duty franchise. Focussing entirely on the addictive multiplayer aspect of the franchise, it throws the popular 'battle royale' play style into the mix. With the series' renowned, tight shooting mechanics, it's a great change of direction for the revered FPS.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete £44.99 £20.99 at Amazon

The past few years have been great for open world games, be they Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. But PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn, with its apocalyptic future setting, superb story, inspiring protagonist and incredible robot dinosaurs needs to be seen to be believed.View Deal

Overwatch Legendary Edition £49.99 £19.99 at Amazon

It's quite rare to see Blizzard's console games get discounted – but this discount on Overwatch, one of the smartest team hero shooters in recent times, is well worth your money. It takes some practice, but find your favourite character and it becomes incredibly addictive.View Deal

FarCry 5 £45.99 £24.99 at Amazon

If you've somehow got the time to attack another open world game, Far Cry 5 is a stunner. Charged by the current political climate, it sees you take down a dangerous cult leader in the southern states of America. Hours of tactical first-person fun, made all the better when playing with friends.View Deal

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy £29.99 £12 at Amazon

Just because Nathan Drake has hung up his holster, that doesn't mean the Indiana Jones-style adventuring has to stop. This spin-off game featuring series' favourite character Chloe Frazer is every bit as good as those that came before it, and can now often be picked up at a bargain price.View Deal

God of War £49.99 £19.99 at SMYTHS

A stunning return for the blood-soaked franchise, the ancient mythology of Greece is swapped out for those of the Norse culture. Many a beast will be slayed while Kratos takes on not only the role axe-em-up anti-hero, but father too.View Deal

Vampyr | PS4 | £24.34 £19.99 at Amazon

Vampyr received mixed reviews on release, so if you're wanting to try the vampire adventure-RPG for yourself (but don't want to pay full price) then Amazon's deal is just the trick. It's not a massive saving, but maybe just enough to convince you to try out the game.View Deal

FIFA 19 | PS4 | £48.53 £36.99 at Amazon

Pick up the latest addition to the FIFA franchise on PS4 for under £40 at Amazon. Still not the cheapest it could be but, considering FIFA 19 only released in September, we'll take it. This deal expires at midnight on November 29.

***DEAL EXPIRED***

Shadow of the Colossus Remastered £44.99 £12.99 at Amazon

One of the finest PS2 games is brought magnificently up to date in this PS4 remake. A brooding, thoughtful adventure that sees you taking on sole giant beasts rather than a menagerie of grunts, it'll make you question everything you thought you knew about being a video game hero.View Deal

Last year's best Black Friday PS4 deals

Last year in the UK, the PS4 Pro dropped to an all time low on Amazon for £260, with third party sellers selling the console for as little as £174. We've also seen the original 500GB console drop as low as £199 in the UK at Amazon too – could that be sold new as low as £150 for Black Friday 2018? Possibly.

"All of the cheapest PS4 deals I remember seeing were around the £150 price point – £200 cheaper than the original launch price of £349," adds Rivington.

"I'm pretty sure there's never been an official retail deal that went cheaper than that. Way back on Black Friday 2015 there was an explosion of 'graded' PS4 consoles available at retailers like Argos, John Lewis and the now defunct Tesco Direct for just £149."

"Graded consoles are basically second-hand units that have been officially refurbished by Sony and therefore come with a full manufacturer warranty. At the time this was an incredible deal and there were enough of them going for stock to stick around. Those deals actually went live a day or two before Black Friday and then by midday on Black Friday 2015 itself they'd finally sold out."

"They were then beaten a year later on Black Friday 2016, when we saw two separate bundles go on sale at literally all of the big UK retailers. There was the brand new PS4 500GB with the LEGO Star Wars game and The Force Awakens on Blu-ray for £150. And alongside that you could also get a brand new PS4 500GB with FIFA 17 for £150. You could also get the 1TB version of the console with both of those bundles for an extra £19."

"Those deals were for the original PS4 unit – the Slim came out just a few months prior so these mega bundles were clearly a clearance initiative orchestrated by Sony. But I don't think we've ever seen the PS4 Slim go as low as £150 which is sort of fascinating. Maybe Black Friday 2018 will see the return of the PS4 mega deal because prices this year haven't been spectacular."

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018?

Black Friday began life in the US before taking over the world, and takes place on the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday. That means this year the PS4 deals kick off on November 23, 2018.

The most cyber of Mondays takes place on the Monday immediately after Black Friday. This year Cyber Monday 2018 falls on November 26, so schedule your PS4 shopping spree accordingly.

Stay locked on TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

Don't waste time scouring the net to find deals on Black Friday – we'll do that for you. With up-to-the-minute details of all the top retailers' discounting PS4 items for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we'll take the legwork out of finding the deals that'll save you the most cash.

For all the breaking deals info and money-saving tips you need, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any sweet Black Friday gaming bargains in 2018.

