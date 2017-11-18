The best Currys PC World laptops 2017

If you're looking to buy a laptop at Currys PC World (they're one store these days) then you've come to the right place. We've reviewed literally hundreds of laptops and have presented a list here of the best options available at Currys PC World.

All of the laptops in this list are available at Currys PC World and have been thoroughly tested and reviewed independently by TechRadar. We've picked out something for everyone, so if you're after the outright best laptop in the store, we've got you covered. If you need a gaming laptop, something ultraportable, a 2-in-1 or a Chromebook we've also got plenty of recommendations for you!

The best laptops available at Currys PC World:

1. Dell XPS 13

This is the best laptop on the planet right now

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD

Very powerful

Great battery life

Incredible screen

Aynoying webcam position

If you're after the best all-round laptop money can buy right now, this is it - the Dell XPS 13. It's got the latest Intel processor and packs an Infinity display that runs right to the very edge of the device - that gives it the ability to hold the size of a smaller laptop. There are multiple models available so you can save yourself some money by opting for a lower res screen and a Core i5 CPU instead of a Core i7.

2. Asus Zenbook UX310UA

A superb all-rounder laptop that offers great value for money

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch up to QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) | Storage: 256GB SSD

Great build quality

Really fast to use

Great value for money

Average battery life

This is a fantastic laptop for anyone who wants most of the benefits of a high-end ultrabook like the Dell XPS 13 above but doesn't want to spend quite that amount of money. The Asus Zenbook UX310UA is roughly half the price of the Dell so while it's not quite as nice it does offer stunning value for money.

3. Lenovo Yoga Book

A fantastic 2-in-1 laptop offering brilliant versatility

CPU: Intel Atom x5-Z8550 | Graphics: Intel Atom | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 10.1-inch full HD IPS touchscreen | Storage: 64GB SSD, up to 128GB microSD

Really thin + light

Really nice display

It's very cheap!

Not the most powerful

The Lenovo Yoga Book is a great option for anyone looking for a cheap and versatile laptop that doesn't feel like a cheap piece of plastic. It's super flexible, ultra light and portable and most importantly it's brilliantly cheap. It's not the fastest machine but for basic tasks it's great.

4. Apple Macbook Pro with Touch Bar

The most impressive Macbook Pro ever, now with snazzy Touch Bar

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 – 650 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, (2,560 x 1,600) IPS | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD

Thinner and better than ever

Super fast performance

Quite expensive

Average battery life

If you're interested in the best ever Apple Macbook Pro - this is it. It comes with the new touchbar - a thin OLED display that runs along the top of the keyboard, giving Macs a touchscreen element for the first time. It also comes with a great screen and it's fast with plenty of graphics grunt. It's pricey but you're getting a luxurious laptop for the money.

5. Apple MacBook 12-inch

The thinnest and most beautiful Macbook ever

CPU: Intel Core M3 1.2GHz - Intel Core i7 1.4GHz | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12-inch, (2,304 x 1,440) IPS 16:10 | Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD

New design

Great battery life

Only one port and it's USB-C

Pricey

The new Macbook is Apple's answer to the ultraportable laptop market. It's the successor to the Macbook Air, and is thinner and lighter than any Apple computer before it. It's not as powerful as the Macbook Pro but that's not the point of the Macbook - and it's battery life is amazing.

6. Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

The best gaming laptop in the world right now

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700HQ (quad core 3.8GHz) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 + Intel HD Graphics 630 | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch, Full HD (120Hz with Nvidia G-Sync) | Storage: 512GB SSD

G-Sync screen 120Hz

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Poor battery life

The Asus ROG Zephysus is an incredible gaming laptop - the best of the best. It's a Max-Q which means it's not only super powerful with a GTX 1080 GPU inside, but it's also really slim and portable which means you can take it with you far easier than a traditional top-end gaming laptop. The screen is stupendous as well - we really loved this laptop.



Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501

7. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

A brilliant gaming laptop offering excellent value for money

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ (quad core 3.5GHz) | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti + Intel HD Graphics 630 | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch, Full HD | Storage: 256GB SSD

Superb value

Excellent battery life

Average screen

The gaming laptop above is the best there is, but this one is a superstar in the shadows. It doesn't quite have the same power as the high-end gaming laptops but it's still a great system and able to run the latest games on its full HD screen. The battery life isn't bad either - we played Tom Clandy's The Division on medium settings for two hours and the battery only dropped by 33%. This is definitely the best value gaming laptop around at the moment.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

8. Google Pixelbook

A fantastic Google laptop - the best Chromebook ever

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch QHD (2,400 x 1,600) LCD touchscreen | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

Brilliant design

Full Android app support

Awesome keyboard

Excellent stylus support

The Google Pixelbook is Google's best ever Chromebook. Running Chrome OS, it does away with all of the complexity of a Windows 10 or MacOS installation and runs everything from a Chrome browser. They've become mega popular in schools all over the world and with people who just want a computer that's easy to use.

Read the full review: Google Pixelbook

9. Microsoft Surface Pro 4

The best ultra portable laptop ever

CPU: Intel Core m3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 – Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 PixelSense display | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 8MP rear-facing, 5MP front-facing

Brilliant screen

Excellent performance

Good battery life

Keyboard sold separately

The Surface Pro is Microsoft's answer to the iPad - a touchscreen device running its own software in Windows 10. Except, it's so much more than an iPad. It's both a fully functional and powerful laptop, and a nimble, light and portable tablet that can slide into a bag without you even noticing it. Prices vary wildly but this version of the Surface Pro is the best ever and the first one that Microsoft has gotten just right.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Pro 4

10. Acer Swift 3

A cheap ultrabook offering a bit of everything

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) ComfyView IPS | Storage: 128GB – 256GB SSD

Great value for money

Excellent battery life

Boring looks

The Acer Swift 3 is a brilliant laptop if you're looking for a powerful, portable laptop for less than £600. It looks great for a midrange ultrabook - you'd definitely think it cost a lot more money.

Read the full review: Acer Swift 3

11. Asus Transformer Mini T102HA

A very compact touchscreen laptop offering portability and value for money

CPU: Intel Atom x5-Z8350 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics - Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 2GB - 4GB | Screen: 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 HD IPS touchscreen | Storage: 32GB

Really portable

Good battery life

Keyboard included

It's not super powerful

The Asus Transformer Mini is a brilliantly portable 2-in-1 laptop. It's the most lightweight laptop in our list so perfect for portability. It has an Intel Atom processor so it's not super powerful but that's the price you pay for the thinness and the cheap price. A really great cheap laptop that gets the job done.

Read the full review: Asus Transformer Mini T102HA

12. Dell XPS 15

The world's best 15-inch laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5-7300HQ - i7-7700HQ | Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB DDR4 | Screen: Up to 15.6-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge touchscreen | Storage: 1TB HDD - 512GB SSD

Super powerful

Fantastic screen

Slim and light

If you're after a powerful 15-inch laptop with all the trimmings, the Dell XPS 15 is just for you. It's the bigger brother to the XPS 13 at the top of the list but carries many of the same design principles including amazing Infinity display, super powerful components and a stunning screen.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15

13. HP Spectre x360

HP’s flagship 2-in-1 laptop is a stunning device

CPU: Intel Core i7-7500U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS UWVA WLED-backlit multi-touch - Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) | Storage: 512GB SSD

Ultra thin and light

Great performance

Quick to charge

Thick bottom bezel

If you're after the best laptop HP has to offer, look no further than the HP Spectre x360. Similarly priced compared to the Dell XPS 13 and actually the two are very similar indeed.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360