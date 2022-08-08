Best TV shows to watch on Vix+

Touted as the first global large-scale streaming service created specifically for the Spanish-speaking audiences, on 21 July, 2022, media giant TelevisaUnivision launched Vix+ for its customers in the US, Mexico, and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America.

Vix+ is the premium tier of the ad-supported service Vix. As well as getting rid of adverts, it boasts an additional 10,000 hours of new content, including original productions such as María Félix: La Doña, plus a massive 7,000 hours of live sports, including coverage of the UEFA Champions League and La Liga MX.

Current registered Vix users will have access to select episodes of Vix+ originals and can subscribe via the app. Vix+ is also available to Sling TV customers.

Once you've got yourself on board, here are the best TV shows on Vix+ to start your entertainment.

La Mujer del Diablo

(Image credit: W Studios)

Passions run high in another Vix+ exclusive, La Mujer del Diablo, which also premiered on 21 July with the launch of the platform, and is a tale of love, vengeance and survival.

This ambitious Mexican production tells the provocative story of Cristo Beltrán, a high-level criminal posing as a benefactor to the needy, who becomes obsessed with Natalia, a teacher in a local elementary school, who is in love with another man.

Carolina Miranda and José Ron star as as Natalia and Cristo Beltrán, and are supported by José Pablo Minor as Diego Carvajal and Alejandro Calva as Jonás.

María Félix: La Doña

(Image credit: TelevisaUnivision)

Probably the greatest icon of Mexican cinema, the beautiful and feisty María Félix was an empowered woman before her time. Today she is a national legend, revered by generations of Mexicans.

Fans won’t want to miss seeing the story of the life and career of ‘María bonita’, brought to the screen for the first time by producer Carmen Armendáriz.

Based on testimonies from those closest to her, this exclusive biographical series in eight episodes spans five decades of the diva’s life, from her humble beginnings as one of 15 children to her rise to fame as one of the most revered Mexican actors of the 1940s and beyond.

The show stars Sandra Echeverría, Ximena Romo and Abril Vergara, who all portray María Félix at different stages of her life.

Mi Vecino El Cartel

(Image credit: Blackfin)

When a cold-blooded homicide rocked the quiet suburban town of Southlake, case investigators started to uncover the tentacles of the Mexican cartels.

Mi Vecino, El Cartel documents the Texas murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa, a former cartel lawyer and ‘high-level cooperator’ for the U.S. government, and the subsequent years of international investigations and trials.

Through exclusive access to the lead prosecutor and new interviews, this brand new true-crime docuseries unveils an intriguing story of family feuds and bloody vendettas waged between cartel leaders.

Performer Selena Gomez turns her hand to production for Mi Vecino, El Cartel, which stars Cameron Gregg, and is directed by Emmy-winner Esther Reyes.

Mujeres Asesinas

(Image credit: Televisa)

The launch offering of Vix+ includes more real-life inspired crime in Mujeres Asesinas – a reboot of the popular Mexican psychological drama run by network Las Estrellas (2008- 2010).

Each of the eight episodes tells the story of different woman through their eyes. What all the women have in common is that they have been driven to murder, by a violent partner, a manipulative parent, a malevolent boss or a humiliating situation.

Watch out for Mexican actor Yalitza Aparicio, Oscar-nominated for her role in Cuarón’s Roma, who stars in the first episode.

Based on Marissa Grinstein’s book of the same name, the new iteration is written by renowned Spanish writer Alicia Luna and produced by Plétora Productions.

Marea Alta

(Image credit: El Estudio)

A whodunnit set in the surf, this young adult thriller is shot in Tijuana and on the beaches of Baja California (so even if the story doesn’t grip you, you’ve always got the scenery).

It’s about a group of young people who surf, go to school and live their normal lives all quite unremarkably until tragedy strikes and the secrets start to surface.

Produced by El Estudio, this original production stars Cassandra Ciangherotti (Las Horas Contigo), Noé Hernández (600 Millas) and Raúl Méndez (Paramédicos).

The series, written by Ariel Award-winning Spanish screenwriter Antón Goenechea (Perdida) and directed by the Spanish Goya Award winner Roger Gual (Las Chicas del Cable), is set to premiere in the second half of 2022.

Fugitivos

(Image credit: La Caña Brothers)

Fugitivos, which premiered earlier this year in Spain, is a documentary, thriller and true crime miniseries all in one.

Hand in hand with the Spanish National Police, it follows the Fugitives Group as they investigate, locate and apprehend the most dangerous or wanted fugitives in Spain - 75% of whom are international criminals hiding in the country.

The series gives a unique insight into how the fugitives think and behave and the tireless investigation leading up to each successful arrest.

Episode 1 shows the force on the case of a suspected pedophile in Madrid who hasn’t left his house in four years, and the detention of three members of a Portuguese gypsy clan hiding out in Seville.

(Image credit: Televisa)

The hit Mexican telenovela Amores Verdaderos obviously ticks all the right boxes, because nearly 10 years after its initial broadcast it still features on the most-watched lists.

As the name suggests, the premise for the story is a love affair: Victoria Balvanera (Erika Buenfil) is a wealthy executive with a cheating husband, landowner Nelson Brizz (Guillermo Capetillo), whose life changes the day she is rescued from an attempted kidnapping and falls into the arms of farm manager José Angel.

Produced in 2012-2013 by Nicandro Díaz González for Televisa (a remake of the 2005 Argentine telenovela Amor en Custodia), Amores Verdaderos is Mexican melodrama at its best.

El Bronx: Amar será su salvación

(Image credit: Caracol Internacional)

El Bronx is the infamous sector in downtown Bogotá that was for years one of the most dangerous places in Colombia – if not the whole American continent – where gang rule, drugs and crime are the order of the day.

This Colombian television production, first aired in 2019, written by Gustavo Bolívar and produced by Fox Telecolombia and Caracol Televisión, is based on a true story.

It follows Andrés (José Julián Gaviria) and Juliana (Venezuelan actor Rosmeri Marval), two young people who, like many others, have the misfortune to end up in El Bronx. They will do whatever it takes to get out of this infierno: only love can save them.

