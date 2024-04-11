The Sony WH-XB910N headphones (above) from 2019 could get a successor in today's event, according to rumors.

A big Sony launch, with the tagline "enjoy the ultimate vibe", is due to kick off on YouTube today at 9am PT / 5pm BST – and if you're in the market for some new over-ear wireless headphones, it could be well worth tuning in.

Sony hasn't provided any other details about the launch, beyond that tagline, a #ForTheMusic hashtag, and the description that it's a "new products announcement". But given those hints, and some recent rumors, it looks likely to be for the reveal of its next wireless headphones.

Last month, some rumors from industry insider Roland Quandt suggested that Sony was planning to launch a new pair of mid-range wireless headphones that would have a big focus on bass. Quandt claimed that these headphones could be a successor to the Sony WH-XB910N, and could be called the Sony WH-ULT900N.

We don't yet know if this launch is related to those rumors, but it seems the most likely bet. The rumors site Notebookcheck recently claimed that the event would be for the Sony WH-ULT900N, although it isn't yet clear what the other products hinted at in the event's description might be.

If some of today's best wireless headphones are a little too pricey for you, then, it could well be worth watching the event – here's how to tune in.

How to watch the Sony headphones event

Sony has a placeholder for its 'Ultimate Vibe' launch event on YouTube (above) and you can watch it here when it kicks off.

The event is scheduled to start at 9am PT / 5pm BST on April 11, which works out as 2am on April 12 for those in Australia. We don't yet know how long the event will last, but given it's for a "new products announcement" there should be more than one new reveal.

If the rumors are true and the event sees the arrival of a successor to the WH-H910N headphones, that could be good news for travelers and commuters.

Our Sony WH-H910N review concluded that the headphones offered "impressive audio at an affordable price", with that price being $299 / £250 / AU$399 when they launched back in late 2019.

Those headphones are now a little old and available for a lot less than that, and those earlier rumors suggested that their successors could deliver a feature called “Ultra Power Sound", apparently referring to a frequency range stretching from 5Hz up to 20 kHz.

That low-end of 5Hz would be similar to higher-end headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4, so we're looking forward to tuning into Sony's event above for more information soon.