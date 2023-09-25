Soundcore's new Bluetooth speakers promise hi-res audio, but are cheaper than Bose or Sony

Anker has launched a new pair of affordable Bluetooth speakers with high-end features. The new Soundcore Motion 100 and Motion 300 are designed to be tough outdoor companions that deliver hi-res audio with Sony's higher-bitrate LDAC codec support, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 for potential future-proofing with LE Audio.

Offering a higher level of sound performance has been high up on Anker's agenda this year. In April, the brand launched the Soundcore Motion X600, which was its first spatial audio speaker to accept and decode hi-res LDAC sources (albeit Android only). Such high-end audio features often come with a similarly high price tag but Anker has made its new speaker offerings surprisingly affordable to compete with the best Bluetooth speakers out there.

The cheaper option of the two is the stripped-back Motion 100, which has slightly lower battery life, doesn't come with a detachable strap, and lacks Soundcore's upgraded EQ customizable and automated settings. It costs $59.99 (about £49 / AU$93) and is set to be available in November 2023. Launching first on October 24 in the UK is the more feature-rich Motion 300 at £89 – it will cost $79.99 in the US (about AU$124 in Australia).

The newly released Motion 100 looks a lot like Bose's SoundLink Flex. (Image credit: Soundcore)

That's a lot less than the similarly designed Bose SoundLink Flex, which we rate as the best waterproof speaker for portability and controls, and costs $149 / £149.95 / AU$249.95. Like the Motion 100 and 300, the SoundLink Flex is a rectangular-shaped speaker with a carbon steel grill front.

The new design looks to be part of a new direction that the Soundcore speaker range is moving into, as the Motion X600 also has a similar look. It's a lot different to the Soundcore Mini 3 ($44.99 / £34.99 / AU$79.99), which had a compact cylinder-shaped look more like Sony's SRS-XB100 ($49.99 / £54.99 / AU$99.99).

Soundcore Motion 100 and 300 speakers: key features

While Anker may be known for making power banks and chargers, the company's Soundcore audio range is highly rated – we just recently reviewed its Soundcore Space One headphones and found them to be a bargain Beats alternative – and with so many new premium audio features being added to its products, it's hard to look past it.

Features such as stereo sound and adaptive EQ are more common among high-end audio brands but you'll find both of these in the Motion 100 and 300. The Motion 300 is more powerful, with two 15W full range drivers, and two passive bass radiators that promise bass down to 65Hz (and up to 40kHz at the other end). The Motion 100 tops out at 20W with two 10W drivers, claiming a frequency range of 75Hz to 40kHz.

Both the Motion 300 (pictured above) and Motion 100 come in three colors 'Mirage Black', 'Frost Blue' and 'Fern Green'. (Image credit: Soundcore)

Both speakers also have strong connectivity, with support for Bluetooth 5.3 and LDAC codec. They also offer varying levels of EQ customization, with the Motion 300 supporting SmartTune adaptive EQ, while the Motion 100 has access to Soundcore's Pro EQ settings, accessible through its app.

On the battery front, you'll get 13 hours of playtime before you have to charge with the Motion 300 – whereas the Motion 100 delivers one hour less. There's also the small difference in that the portable strap isn't detachable with the Motion 100 (although this is a very small feature to lose out on).

Both speakers also have an IPX7 rating, which means that you don't have to worry too much about them falling in water, though there's no rated dust protection. If you value having a rugged speaker, it's worth nothing that the Bose SoundLink Flex has a much-stronger IP68 rating for withstanding water and dust. It's a small difference but one to note when comparing cheaper alternatives to higher-end options.