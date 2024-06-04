Our favorite cheap Bluetooth speaker maker has released a JBL Flip 6 rival, but it's half the price
Tribit's superb Stormbox 2 just got an upgrade that makes it even better
We often really rate Tribit's Bluetooth speakers: the titchy Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 got the full five stars in our review, and we liked the Stormbox Flow a lot too. The firm has a good line in making speakers that rival the best brands for a fraction of the price, and the newly updated Tribit Stormbox 2 is no exception. If you're thinking about a JBL Flip 6, this is well worth a look, and a listen.
Like the JBL Flip, the Stormbox 2 is a cylindrical, 360-degree speaker. The new version has Bluetooth 5.3 with a quoted range of 30m, 24-hour playtime and two full-range speakers putting out 17W of power each, and it's just $68 / £63 – the official price of the JBL Flip 6 is $129 / £129 by comparison (though you can usually find it for around $99 / £99 in practice), so this is a seriously good-value competitor to the best Bluetooth speakers.
Tribit Stormbox 2: key features and specifications
With IPX7 water resistance (splashproof rather than fully waterproof), a weight of just 580g and a relatively small size of 180 x 69 x 69mm, the Stormbox 2 is a good travel or party speaker, and the quoted 24-hour battery life from the 5,200mAh battery (tested at 60% with the Xbass booster turned off) means you won't need to worry about finding a power outlet for it; when the battery is done, it's a four-hour recharge. There's also an aux 3.5mm port for wired audio connections.
One of the key new features here is audio customization. In addition to the Xbass bass booster, there's a nine-band EQ in the companion smartphone app, and you can use the preset EQ curves or create your own. The second-generation Stormbox also supports pairing, and that pairing is cross-model, so you don't need to have identical speakers: you can pair with the Stormbox Flow or Xsound Plus 2 for stereo sound and even more volume.
We haven't reviewed this particular model yet but other Stormbox models have impressed us with their sound quality: they're usually very punchy, and the Xbass bass boost does a good job without overpowering the rest of the audio. At 48mm the drivers here are relatively large – usually a good thing, especially for lower frequencies – and while you're not going to get audiophile-grade sound at this price point, Tribit speakers are usually very enjoyable.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall (Twitter) has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR.