Sonos Move 2 leak shows off the wireless speaker's new color and design

The original Sonos Move (above) looks likely to get a successor soon, according to leaks

A successor to the Sonos Move, which launched all the way back in 2019, is apparently slated for a September 2023 launch – and we now have a handful of leaked images showing off the updated design and the new green color option.

These pictures (below) come via MySmartPrice, and they look very much like the sort of promo images that Sonos itself would put together: we see the speaker in a variety of lifestyle scenarios, as well as cut out against a white background.

The olive green color we can see in these shots was first leaked earlier this month. We'd expect a standard black option to be available too, and perhaps a white one, in addition to the green – the first-gen Sonos Move is available in black or white.

While the design hasn't changed radically, there is now a USB-C line-in option around the back (which will need an adapter), and a touch control volume slider on the top. Both these tweaks borrow from the recently launched Sonos Era 100 and Era 300 speakers.

Those rumors in full

Last month we saw the leaked image of the Sonos Move 2 above from The Verge. (Image credit: The Verge )

Rumors have been swirling about this speaker refresh since back in March, and while the newly leaked images don't reveal anything particularly new, they do give us a better look at the Sonos Move 2 from more angles.

As we've previously heard, the Move 2 is apparently going to offer true stereo playback rather than mono, thanks to dual-angled tweeters. Automatic Trueplay will again be on board to optimize the audio output no matter where you put the speaker.

One of the more notable rumored upgrades is a battery life of 24 hours, compared with the 10 hours of the original Move. That's more than double, so full credit to the Sonos engineers if they've managed to pull that off.

Finally, you'll be able to use Bluetooth to play audio across the rest of your home system when connected to Wi-Fi, a trick the first Move speaker didn't have. All of these details should be confirmed within the next month or so – watch out for an official Sonos event.