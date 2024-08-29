Latest Sonos app update fixes a few minor issues – but there’s still a long way to go

The saga of the disastrous Sonos app update continues to run and run, and the audio company has now rolled out several bug fixes with the latest update – but there's still a lot of work to be done before users are going to be happy again.

As you can see from the release notes for the latest Sonos app update (via The Verge), alongside "smoothness and reliability" improvements, the Android version of the software restores the ability to clear the upcoming queue.

It's basic functionality like this that has been missing in the newly revamped version of the Sonos app – and it's prompted some users to start looking for alternatives, because they're missing features that were established in the older version.

This latest patch also adds some accessibility improvements in the Settings part of the app, Sonos says, so they should be easier to get to for everyone. There's also a new Night Mode toggle switch in the Room Settings for soundbars.

Coming soon

The Sonos Era 100 (Image credit: Sonos)

In a post on Threads, the Sonos team says more improvements are coming soon: better volume responsiveness, UI enhancements, improved system stability, more reliable alarms, enhanced queue editing, and Trueplay support for iOS 18.

However, this is all taking time – and this has been going on for months. Features like reliable alarms really should have been sorted from the start, and the initial Sonos response to user complaints wasn't the most understanding.

In fact, at one stage the situation deteriorated to the extent where Sonos was considering bringing the old app back – although it now seems that won't be possible. Let's hope more improvements turn up sooner rather than later.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Thank you for your continued patience and understanding," Sonos says in its Threads post. "We know there is more work to be done and we won't pause until we deliver the Sonos experience you deserve". Let's hope it does that work sooner rather than later.