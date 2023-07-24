Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds launch: smaller earpieces, extra mics and more

After months of rumors, leaks and speculation, the next generation of Sony's best true wireless earbuds have today been unveiled (July 24). The Sony WF-1000XM5 will hit shelves in August, with a recommended retail price of $299.99 / £259 / AU$499.

How do you improve on the Sony WF-1000XM4, the best true wireless earbuds for most people? Easy! You just take the existing version and improve pretty much everything.

What's new in the Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds?

Sony's WF-1000XM5 look smaller – and that is because they are (Image credit: Future)

This isn't just a minor refresh. There's a new driver, which Sony calls Dynamic Driver X, which is up from 6mm to 8.4mm and uses a new rigid frame design to deliver what Sony promises is finer vocals and deeper bass with very low distortion. There's also the new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e and Integrated Processor V2, which again promises excellent sound quality with low distortion. There's integrated head tracking for spatial audio in compatible apps.

You should sound as good as your music too. There are now three mics and two processors per earbud, up from two and one respectively, and there's a new bone conduction sensor and improved forward mic mesh for speech. A new AI-based noise reduction algorithm is designed to focus on your voice even in noisy environments, and the buds have been designed to reduce wind noise when you're out and about.

There are serious improvements to the fit and comfort too. There's a new ultra-small SS ear tip option for smaller ears, and Sony says it's redesigned the tip shapes to reduce air pressure in your ears for improved comfort.

The XM5s are 25% smaller and 20% lighter – something you'll notice during long listening sessions. Battery life is the same as before, with a realistic 8 hours with the buds and 24 hours in the case, and you'll get three hours' listening from a 60 minute quick charge. The Bluetooth here is 5.3 with two-device multipoint, one less than you get in the Sennheiser EAH-AZ80.

I can't wait to see what my colleagues have made of these, because Sony's true wireless earbuds have long been the benchmark for classy build and sound quality. And as luck would have it, our Sony WF-1000XM5 review just went live…