Hurry! These Sony headphones are among the top-selling Black Friday deals but they're going fast

There are tons of headphones among the best Black Friday deals this year, but there are two models from Sony that are especially popular – and for good reason too. It's the ever reliable WH-1000XM4 over-ears and wireless WF-C500 earbuds, which you've no doubt read us rave about.
With both models selling fast on Amazon, they may not last long. The Sony WH-1000XM4s are down from £350 to £197.99 at Amazon, which is a 43% saving. If you'd prefer earbuds though, the WF-C500 have seen their price slashed in half, from £90 to £44.96 at Amazon.
Black Friday Sony headphone deals
Sony WH-1000XM4: was
£350 now £197.99 at Amazon
This is their lowest price yet – which dropped on November 16! Let's face it, out of all the new headphones available today, these are an excellent set of wireless cans – and although the newer XM5s sound just that tiny bit better, it's a closely run race. These hugely popular over-ear headphones are sonically gifted, boast excellent ANC and, unlike their younger siblings, fold up for easier transportation in their included travel case…
Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: was
£90 now £44.24 at Amazon
This is the cheapest that these earbuds have ever been to our knowledge, though only by a couple of pounds. Still, half price is superb for a pair of buds we awarded a four-and-a-half star score to when we reviewed them at release. Are they world-beating buds? No, but they sound great for the price, feature excellent app integration and controls, and are exceptionally comfortable. They don't have the best battery life, but it's tough to complain at this price. We should be clear, it's been standard to find these for around £50 for a while, rather than the full £90, but this is still a great price.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 have been at the top our best headphones list for years now. Even though the WH-1000XM5 have since been released, they remain our favourites – mainly because their successor wasn't actually a huge improvement, and the XM4s are available for a great lower price.
Seeing as they were released more than three years ago, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are often among the headphones that see discounts so it should come as no surprise that they're on sale again – but for a record low price. It's no wonder why they're among the best-selling cans on Amazon right now.
Unlike the popular WH-1000XM4s, the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds don't currently rank in our best earbuds list but that's not because they're not great – they've just had a lot of tough competition recently! For a budget pair of buds, they offer a lot of great value. Like we said in our review, you're getting an "informative, organized and lively" listen, a comfortable fit and access to a great control app.
If you're on the hunt for a new pair of headphones then we wouldn't delay getting these great Sony cans and buds. They're among our favourite headphones, and clearly we're not alone.
More Sony headphone deals
Sony WF-C700N earbuds: was
£99 now £74.99 at Amazon
Simply the best cheaper noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – that's what I said in my five-star review of these April 2023-release earbuds. And I stick by it too. They're lovely and small, they're comfortable, and although you don't get on-ear volume control or Sony's higher-res LDAC support, they've never seen a discount like this before – which is a whopping 24% off the asking price. They briefly dropped to £75.99 for Prime Day earlier in the year, so this deal means an extra pound stays in your pocket. Tidy.
Sony WH-CH520: was
£60 now £34.99 at Amazon
This massive 42% saving on their February 2023 launch price is a the biggest discount yet on what we called "some of the best cheap headphones you can buy" – see our glowing Sony WH-CH520 review for clarification. They've briefly dipped to just under £40 before today, in August, but this knocks that price clean out of the park, doesn't it?
