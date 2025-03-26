Cleaned your Pixel Buds Pro 2 recently? If not, you might be getting worse sound

Pixel Buds Pro 2's design means a vent can get blocked

This can actually affect sound quality

You'll need micellar water and a soft toothbrush

One of the downsides of the best earbuds is that over time, they get dirty: in addition to external debris such as dust and dirt, there's also ear wax to get in the way of your listening pleasure. And it seems that the design of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 makes them not only prone to getting gummed up with unwanted additions, but these can affect the sound more than you might expect.

That's why Google has published a published a guide to safely cleaning your Pixel Buds Pro 2 (via 9to5Google for spotting it). According to Google, the rear vents and small openings on the outside of the buds can get blocked, and that can "greatly affect" the audio quality.

The good news is that it's simple to solve. All you need is micellar water – you'll usually find it with the skincare and beauty products in a store – plus a paper towel and an extra soft toothbrush. Google advises against using detergent, sprays or alcohol.

The advice here is specifically for Google's earbuds. We've got our own guide to earbud cleaning, including AirPods, right here.

These vents need to be kept clear. (Image credit: Google)

How to safely clean Pixel Buds Pro 2

The star here is the micellar water, which is used by many of us to get rid of makeup without feeling like we've sanded half our face off. It's very good at shifting things, and that makes it ideal for your Pixel Buds too.

Google recommends pouring normal water into a cup and micellar water into another, and then swirling the toothbrush in the micellar water. Once you've done that, hold your bunged-up bud in one hand and use the toothbrush to brush the mesh in "deep circular motions" for 15 seconds.

Google recommends blotting the earbud on the paper towel and repeating the brushing two more times before rinsing the brush in the regular water. Once you've done that, it's time for one more brush – this time without the micellar water.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once you've done both buds you'll need to let them air dry. Google recommends at least two hours, or longer if they need it.