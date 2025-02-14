Apple Music is only $2.99 per month for six months with this limited-time offer

Competition is fierce amongst the best music streaming services. There's Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Qobuz, and others. It can be hard to know which is best but if you're anything like me, you're always on the lookout for the cheapest deal. If that's the case, you've come to the right place.

With Apple Music discounts few and far between, we were amazed to see that you can now get Apple Music for $2.99 per month (was $10.99 per month). The same deal is also available in the UK for £2.99 per month.

This is for the individual plan, which lets you play over 100 million songs with no ad interruptions. You also get the added benefit of access to exclusive interviews and live concerts all as part of the subscription fee.

Today's best Apple Music deal

Apple Music: was $10.99 now $2.99 at offers.applemusic.apple Apple Music is one of the most popular music streaming services in the world and you can now get a subscription for just $2.99 a month for six months – that's a saving of $48 across half a year. It offers access to millions of songs, playlists, and exclusive content – and offline listening is also available so you can keep the tunes pumping even without an internet connection. Deal is also available in the UK at £2.99 per month

Apple Music is well known for its extensive library of content that includes songs, podcasts, and videos. You can also enhance your listening experience by making your own playlists or using ones curated by others. Additionally, you can download any number of songs and keep listening to them when you can't get a signal, such as on the subway or when out and about.

We also love the personalized recommendations and notifications when artists release new music. Apple Music includes dynamic head tracking for enhanced spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better listening experience and a better price than this limited-time offer.

There are plenty of alternatives to Apple Music and we have a complete roundup on our best music streaming services page. Right now, you won't get a cheaper deal than this.