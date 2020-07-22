V-Moda M-200 Studio Headphones review

The V-Moda M-200 refines the recipe from the previous M-100, making it an excellent choice for gamers, music producers, and music enthusiasts. While there are more detailed headphones for the price, the M-200’s unique customizations and style are standouts.

The V-Moda M-200 is the apex of what wired headphones can be. Although it’s 2020 and wireless headphones are much more convenient, there are still those who prefer a corded experience. That includes professionals like music producers, DJs, and video editors. Even some audio enthusiasts and gamers prefer a wired headphone for its reliability. For these audiences, the V-Moda M-200 nail it.

The V-Moda M-200 come in at $350 (£289 / about AU$524). Yes, that may be a lot of money but the V-Moda M-200 justifies its price with great sound quality, tonality, build quality, and unique customizations. The headphones are available now.

Design

The design of the M-200 is classic V-Moda: the earcups retain the brand’s signature hexagonal, angular design and the build quality is excellent with a mix of plastic, aluminum, and sweat-resistant PU leather.

Buyers can create custom metal shields in various colors to add some flare or promote a brand. The shields are high-quality and held in place with six hex screws. These custom shields cost $35 (about £28 / AU$50) and take 10-20 days to get to your door.

(Image credit: Lewis Leong)

The headphones fold up nicely and are protected by their included hard case. We wish the headphones would fold flat instead of up to fit easier in a backpack but it’s a minor gripe. The included case is excellent and has areas to keep your cables.

Speaking of cables, the V-Moda M-200 comes with both a single-sided balanced cable, a one-button remote/mic, and a gold-plated 6.35mm adapter. Pros and audio enthusiasts will enjoy the included balanced cable for use with balanced amplifiers. For the rest, the single button remote is perfect for using the headphones on the go with a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

(Image credit: Lewis Leong)

Features

Since The V-Moda M-200 are a pair of wired headphones, there aren’t many features. There’s no fancy Bluetooth codec or noise cancelling ability but the headphones are Hi-Res Audio certified, meaning it has enough frequency response to playback high bitrate audio tracks. The included balanced cable also means you’ll be able to enjoy isolated left and right channels for additional resolution and clarity.

M-100 owners will be happy to know that the M-200 features bigger ear cups that actually surround the ear instead of resting slightly on them. This makes for a comfortable headphone though the clamping force can become fatiguing after several hours.

The included single-button remote and mic work well for mobile devices but friends and family reported poor voice quality when using the mic. Don’t expect to use these for taking conference calls but the mic is nice in a pinch.

(Image credit: Lewis Leong)

Performance

The sound of the V-Moda M-200 is a standout, as it should be for a headphone in this price range. While the previous M-100 was notorious for being bass heavy, the M-200 are extremely neutral with a slight warmth in the mids. Bass is well represented with tons of texture, extension, and good impact. Highs also have nice texture and extension, and are never bright.

Soundstage is good for a closed-back pair of headphones but can’t match its open-backed competition. Imaging, however, is excellent, allowing listeners to spatially pinpoint instruments and vocals.

(Image credit: Lewis Leong)

Since the M-200 are very efficient headphones, they do not need an amp to sound good, which is good news for those who want to use it with low-powered devices like smartphones and laptops. However, amps allow the headphone to scale up, sounding more spacious and detailed. We paired the V-Moda M-200 with the budget iFi Zen DAC and the sound opened up nicely and increased bass impact.

Final verdict

The V-Moda M-200 are excellent headphones for professionals, music enthusiasts and DJs alike. It’s refreshing to see companies continue to cater to audiences that still find wired headphones superior to wireless. Yes, the M-200 are expensive but they’re worth it for its sound quality, resolution, build quality, and unique customizable plates.

While audiophiles can find better values for outright sound quality like the affordable Grado SR60e or HiFiMAN Sundara, neither has the build quality or portability of the M-200. For those looking for a pair of headphones that don’t look out of place in the DJ booth or while gaming, the M-200 is a well-rounded choice.