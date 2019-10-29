Hands on: Moto 360 review

The Moto 360 is a great example of Wear OS software, as it's snappy and easy to use, and we're also fans of the minimalist design. However, despite Motorola having four years to make a perfect new device, the Moto 360 has some of the same problems as the older devices

When the Moto 360 (2014) landed over five years ago it was one of the first smartwatches to feature a circular body, and it was followed up in 2015 with the second-gen Moto 360 which built on many of its features. Now, four years after the second-gen smartwatch, Motorola has introduced a third device, and the new Moto 360 in 2019 is its return into the wearable market.

What’s prompted this new wearable? Well, we’re not totally sure, but it’s an intriguing decision given how populous the smartwatch landscape is now, with Garmin, Samsung, Apple and many others boasting impressive devices.

It’s clear Motorola couldn’t just bring out the same old device as before, not if it wants to remain competitive in the new world of wearables. So what's new here, to justify the Moto 360's return to smartwatch glory?

Moto 360 price and availability

The Moto 360 price is $349 / £339 (roughly AU$520), so it’s not the most affordable smartwatch out there. It’s a little cheaper than the Apple Watch 5 at $399 / £399 / AU$649, but if you’re looking for a ‘traditional’ circular smartwatch the Samsung Galaxy Watch , which currently tops our list of the best smartwatches , launched for the slightly more affordable $329 / £279 / AU$499, and costs even less now.

In terms of release date, we haven’t been told an exact date, but we know it’ll be available in late December 2019, just in time for Christmas. Pre-orders will begin from mid-November 2019 from moto360.com .

Design

The Moto 360 consists of the main body, and then replaceable straps. Our review unit came with a stainless steel silver body and leather straps, but Motorola has confirmed it’ll come in Black and Rose Gold too.

When it comes to circular, ‘traditional-looking’ watches, the metal Moto 360 design seems rather minimalist. There’s a low bezel around the edge, but there’s also another black ring bezel between that and the screen, so the watch face radius and actual screen size are fairly different.

The screen itself is a 1.2-inch display and there’s no flat tire at the bottom like on previous versions of the Moto 360 as Motorola has instead gone for a fully circular display. The dimensions of the watch itself are 42.8 x 42.8 x 11.68mm, so it’s pretty thick.

There are two buttons on the right hand edge of the watch. One is a rotating crown that can move through lists when you spin it with your finger while the other is a button that can be mapped for a variety of functions.

The body feels fairly light, so it’s not an overbearing presence on the wrist, and it’s also pretty comfortable, partly because the bottom of the body is plastic, so you haven’t got cold metal pressing into your skin.

The straps are leather, but if you’re conscious about animal products on your wrist, silicone straps come included too. There are no straps for sale as of writing, but it’s likely Motorola will sell straps of various materials online in the future.

The strap has plenty of perforations, so no matter if you’ve got a dainty or thick wrist, you’re going to have an easy time finding a comfortable fit. Both the buckle, and the lugs, feel secure, so there’s no worry of the Moto 360 flying off your wrist if you’re too dynamic with your motions.

All in all the Moto 360 is a little thick, and has more of a bezel than it really feels like it needs to, but then again it’s lightweight and feels secure, so it’s robust too. We’re fans of the minimalist look too, but of course that’s up to your taste.

Display

The new Moto 360 comes with an AMOLED display that has a resolution of 390 x 390.

The display quality is great for a smartwatch. If you view a picture you’ve been sent, or use the various apps, you’re never left squinting to make details out.

In our short time with the watch we've found that colors could be a little better as some seem a little muted and pale on the display. This isn’t exactly a huge problem for a device of this type, but if you choose a colorful watch face it is a little noticeable.

A big new feature on the Moto 360, which wasn’t present in previous models, is the always-on display. This means that when you’re not using your watch, you can see a barebones version of the watch face, including the date, time you’ve been active and, of course, the time.

It’s a useful feature, that saves you lifting and rotating your wrist to see the time, although we sometimes found it was a little too dim to make out clearly. There’s also, of course, a knock-on effect with battery, but turning it off doesn’t solve the battery life issues, so we’d recommend keeping the always-on display active.

Fitness tracking

As the Moto 360 is running Google’s Wear OS, it links with Google Fit to track your day-to-day activity, as well as workouts.

Well, it should, but we had an issue in that our review unit didn’t track our steps, heart rate, or fitness points. We’re assuming this was an issue with our specific model, but it means we weren’t able to test the veracity of the step counter or ‘active minutes’ tracker.

We’ll be sure to check that this is fixed before we test it for our full review.

There are a few workouts available through the Fit Workout app that comes included, such as walking, running, biking, strength training, but there’s an absolutely massive list including relatively niche activities like paragliding, polo and sand running, so however you like to work out, the Moto 360 has you sorted.

We’ve tested a few of these modes briefly, but will make sure to do so more fully for our full review.

As well as Google Fit and Fit Workout, there’s Fit Breathe, a breathing exercise that is much a mindfulness tool as a meditative helper, and it’s similar to the many like apps on other smartwatches and fitness trackers.

While the Moto 360 presents a great range of fitness tracking tools to cover all different kinds of people, the thickness of the device meant we wouldn’t choose to use it for all sports, like bouldering or boxing, but your mileage may vary.

Features and performance

Powering the Moto 360 is Qualcomm’s Wear 3100 chipset. The main advantages of this chip are strong battery life, and quicker, dynamic complications on the wrist. We’re not too sure how ‘great’ the battery life is despite the chipset, but the latter bonus is useful for certain faces that display notifications and more.

The Moto 360 feels effortlessly snappy and easy to navigate, and this is likely the thanks of the chipset, since it’s the most premium from Qualcomm right now, and the 1GB on-board RAM. This is paired with 8GB storage space, so you can pack the Moto 360 up with apps without it breaking a sweat.

The operating system here is Wear OS, as we’ve previously mentioned, but it’s hard to overstate how useful this is if you’re already part of the Android ecosystem, which is also from Google. Features like Google Pay for NFC payment, Google Fit for fitness tracking, Google Maps for navigation from your wrist, and more, all make the Moto 360 act more as an extension of your smartphone than a distinct device.

One of the key features of a smartwatch is notification handling, and Wear OS stores them all in an easy menu that you can access by swiping up on the main watchface. Notifications are brought in from your paired smartphone, and displayed on the watch – you can also reply using Google’s recommended suggestions, although this is usually just ‘yes’, ‘no’ or ‘ok’.

This is only for certain apps, like messaging apps, and it’s often easier to reply on your phone if you’ve got a longer response in mind.

Battery life

One of our problems with the original two Moto 360 smartwatches was that their battery lives were a little on the short side, and that’s still an issue in the new Moto 360.

Generally, you’ll get about a day of use from one charge with the Moto 360, so if you remember to charge the watch every night you’ll be fine. This doesn’t fit in everyone’s schedules or lifestyles though, and there’s no way you’re getting through two days use with the smartwatch, so you may find yourself carrying the charger around with you if you can’t power it up every night.

There is a Battery Saver mode, which reduces the Moto 360 to its bare time-telling functions. We don’t know how much this extends the battery life by, but the feature automatically kicks in when the battery level is critical, and Motorola suggests at this point it gives the watch a final three days of life.

Powering up the watch is done with a dock that you can plug into a USB port, and the Moto 360 clips to the dock magnetically, so it’s easy to use. There’s no wireless charging here, unlike in the older Moto 360 devices, which is an odd omission for a revival device.

We found the charging was pretty snappy; Motorola suggests it can charge to full in an hour, and this seems accurate, but if you’re plugging the watch in overnight speed won’t matter to you too much.

Early verdict

The Moto 360 is a useful smartwatch in the same way many Wear OS devices are, with a plethora of fitness activities, and access to the wider Google app ecosystem. It’s quick and easy to use, so the smartwatch feels like a wrist-mounted smartphone as much as a smartwatch.

We’re fans of the minimalist design of the Moto 360, but some people might prefer designs of other smartwatches. The thick body and wide bezel leaves a bit to be desired too.

The main issue with the Moto 360 is that it doesn’t do enough to justify its renewal. There are missing features from previous Moto 360 watches, like wireless charging, and not enough innovations to make it clear why the device is back.

Saying that, many don’t need wild innovation in their smartwatch, and if that’s you, this device will be fine.