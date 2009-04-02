Canon PowerShot SX200 IS

Almost a bridge camera to the world of SLRs, this compact shows us what a compact should do, removing the need for carrying a bulky SLR

Compact cameras are often criticised for their lack of wide-angle coverage and telephoto reach but the SX200 boasts a monster 12x zoom lens, equivalent to 28-336mm, along with little distortion and chromatic aberration (purple fringing).

With no optical viewfinder and the need to hold the camera at arm's length, camera shake is a real threat at long telephoto lengths but the built-in optical image stabilizer overcomes this surprisingly well.

The SX200 IS adds TV, AV and M shooting modes to the usual full Auto, P and scene modes, and the usefulness of its neat pop-up flash is enhanced with advanced flash exposure control.

While the camera lacks some of the finer points of the legendary PowerShot G9 and PowerShot G10 models, like their physically larger image sensors, hotshoe attachments and the ability to shoot in RAW as well as JPEG, it offers amazing versatility and excellence in image quality.

