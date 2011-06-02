Panasonic TX-P42VT30B review

The Panasonic TX-P42VT30B looks terrifyingly good on paper.

The 42-inch plasma improves on the exceptional GT30 series by adding an extra filter to the screen structure to improve black reproduction and ships with two pairs of active shutter 3D glasses, plus a USB dongle for Wi-Fi.

The latter two items, if bought separately, will set you back around £300, which immediately accounts for the price difference between the TX-P42VT30B and its GT30-suffixed counterpart.

The TX-P42VT30B also boasts a more powerful audio system than the GT30 models, complete with a separate boxed woofer on its rear and adds recording to SD card from its built-in Freesat HD and Freeview HD tuners.

The TX-P42VT30B is the smallest set in the VT30 range. Above it can be found the 50-inch TX-P50VT30B and two super-sized models, the 55-inch TX-P55VT30B and 65-inch TX-P65VT30B.

If you fancy getting your hands on Panasonic's 3D plasma prowess without spending as much money, the ST30 range sports the same panel technology as the GT30s, but does away with integrated recording, DLNA network support and THX certification and sports a markedly less sleek design.