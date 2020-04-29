You can now get a Vodafone NBN100 plan for just AU$75 a month

If, like so many of us, you’ve found yourself not only working from home but also juggling the new role of at-home teacher, there’s a good chance you’re burning through your internet data. Add to that all the extra streaming on evenings and weekends, and you could probably do with a more premium internet plan.
Thankfully, Vodafone is offering an NBN100 connection for the discounted price of AU$75 for your first six months, making it the best deal currently on offer from any of the major telcos.
Vodafone’s NBN100 plan usually costs AU$95 a month, so you’ll be saving AU$20 per month, or a total of AU$120 over that six-month period, but you'd better hurry as the offer expires within the week.
- NBN plan comparison: the best value options, handpicked
- These are the fastest NBN plans in Australia
- Just need the basics? We've found the cheapest NBN plans
There’s no setup fee, and you’ll also get Vodafone’s Wi-Fi Hub at no cost, though you’ll have to stick with the telco for 36 months to snag the Wi-Fi Hub for free – otherwise it’ll set you back AU$5 a month, or AU$180 in total.
You’ll also get 4G back-up with the Wi-Fi Hub, so when NBN outages occur, you can stay connected through Vodafone’s 4G mobile network – though speeds will be limited to 12Mbps upload, it’s handy to have with many of us working from our dining table-turned-home office.
Delivery of the Wi-Fi Hub is free, and there’s no lock-in contract, so you’ll be able to leave the service anytime you see fit, just note you’ll have to pay out the remaining cost of the Wi-Fi Hub if you do so.
Vodafone | NBN100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$75 (for first six months, then AU$95)
In one of the best deals available from the major telcos, Vodafone is offering NBN100 for a discounted price. Switch to this premium plan and your first six months will be AU$75 each, after which it will bump up slightly to AU$95 a month. You’ll also get Vodafone’s Wi-Fi Hub at no cost when you stick with the telco for 36 months, or if you leave the service early, you’ll pay AU$180 for the modem. This limited time offer ends on May 5.View Deal