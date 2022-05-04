Xbox Series X now has a pink controller that isn’t based on a pig

Audio player loading…

A new Xbox Series X pink controller is now available, which means we can finally own a controller that doesn’t resemble a pig. Sow’s about that, then?

Previously, Xbox players who wanted to own a pink controller would have to make do with the admittedly awesome Minecraft Pig controller or design their own using Xbox Design Lab. Now, though, an official Deep Pink Xbox Series X controller is here – and you can buy it for $64.99 (around £54.99).

On Wednesdays we play in Pink (and every other day) 💖 Introducing the all new Deep Pink Xbox Wireless Controller: https://t.co/pAoSqqYpAB pic.twitter.com/uK6ZxifAW7May 3, 2022 See more

The Deep Pink Xbox Wireless Controller has the same perks we’ve come to expect from Microsoft’s new pad. You’re getting the same textured triggers and bumpers, a hybrid D-Pad, Bluetooth support, and a dedicated Share button.

If you want to take your love of pink to the next level, Razer has released a Universal Quick Charging Stand that matches the new Deep Pink controller, so you can fully charge your controller in under three hours and have a handy place to store it too.

The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for @Xbox is now available in a brand-new Deep Pink colorway: https://t.co/WnggDbAKLv Able to fully charge your controller in under 3 hours, keep your Xbox controller at prime power levels in a colorway that is styled to stand out. pic.twitter.com/lEgk7pFLdXMay 3, 2022 See more

So many colors

Microsoft has released several custom Xbox controllers since the Xbox Series X|S consoles were launched. To date, we’ve seen Robot White, Carbon Black, Pulse Red, Electric Volt, Shock Blue, and now Deep Pink. We’ve seen three special edition controllers, too, in the form of the 20th Anniversary Special Edition, Daystrike Camo Special Edtion, and Aqua Shift Special Edition.

There have also been two game-specific pads: the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Halo Infinite Limited Edition, and the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition. Of course, if none of those controllers appeal you can always design your own at Xbox Design Lab.

Even though controller options aren’t as plentiful on PS5, Sony has also released some colorful DualSense pads. After shipping the Original White controller, Sony also added a Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Starlight Blue and Nova Pink controller for players to pick up.