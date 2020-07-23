Xbox Series X games reveal live blog: we'll be reporting live on the Xbox Games Showcase

Vic Hood
The Xbox Games Showcase is taking place in just a few short hours, with the presentation promising to give us our best look yet at first-party Xbox Series X games.
Microsoft has confirmed that this hour-long (solely games-focused) showcase will give us our first look at Halo Infinite gameplay, while the rest of the presentation will primarily focus on titles from Xbox Game Studios - with some third-party games likely thrown in for good measure. So expect to get a closer look at both Hellblade 2 and Psychonauts 2, and maybe even a sneak peek at the rumored Fable 4.
The Xbox Games Showcase kicks off in just a few hours, beginning at 5pm BST/ 12pm ET/ 9am PT.
We'll be following the action live right here, providing expert commentary and opinion on everything that's revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase. If you want to watch the stream live alongside our blog, then check out our handy guide on how to watch the Xbox Series X games live stream.
Xbox Games Showcase live blog
All times are shown in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)
6:00 - Microsoft has already confirmed today's presentation will focus primarily on first-party Xbox Series X games (titles from Xbox game Studios) but we are expecting some third-party games to make an appearance.
We know we'll be getting our first look at Halo Infinite gameplay today, but also expect a closer look at the previously confirmed Hellblade 2. It's also likely we'll get confirmation that in-development games, such as Psychonauts 2 and Everwild, will be making their way to the new Xbox - alongside a release date.
In terms of Xbox Series X games which haven't been confirmed, it's likely we'll see the announcement of a new Forza as well as news that Xbox big hitters such as Minecraft and Sea of Thieves are coming to Xbox Series X. We're also hoping that the rumored Fable 4 will make an appearance at today's event.
5:45 - What are we expecting to see from Microsoft today? It's been confirmed that the Xbox Games Showcase will focus solely on (you guessed it) games. So don't expect any news on the Xbox Series X price, hardware or the rumored Xbox Series S console today.
However, it looks like the Xbox Series X's release month has been confirmed by Microsoft's CFO ahead of the event.
5:15 - We are live! There's just under four hours to go until the Xbox Games Showcase begins and we are so excited to see what Microsoft has in store for us today.
