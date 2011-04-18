WIN! A Yeti mic from Blue Microphones

Attention all podcasters, vloggers and wannabe YouTube stars!

No more must your work be sullied by the sub-par microphones built in to your PC or phone. TechRadar has teamed up with Blue Microphones, whose tagline is Sound Perfected, to grant four lucky winners some top notch USB-microphone technology.

First prize is the just-announced Yeti Pro, the world's first USB microphone combining the highest digital resolution on the market with analogue XLR output.

It features Blue's premium condenser capsules in a triple capsule array that you won't find anywhere else, as well as featuring a futuristic analogue to digital converter chip with a huge range in recording resolutions, from 22kHz to 192kHz.

Three runners-up will also win a Blue Microphones Yeti, a five-star retro looking plug-and-play microphone. With THX certification you can rest assured it will record sound brilliantly – we can't vouch for your performances though. It also comes with a bespoke desk stand for ultimate comfort recording.

So if you're looking to improve the quality of your sound recording with some good looking tech, come on down.

