Nike and iPod improve geek fitness drive

Apple's iPod is to be used in conjunction with keep-fit gizmos in gyms

Apple and Nike have announced the next stage of the Nike+ initiative, in which the sports brand seems keen to help you get fit by using your iPod in some innovative and quirky new ways.

The ‘keep fit for geeks’ trend continues unabated, with the latest news update from Nike and Apple today following hot on the heels of recent news on Nintendo’s soon-to-be-released Wii Fit and Sega Toys new

get-fit headphones

.

iPod cardio-miles

We knew already that Nike+ somehow allows your iPod to talk to your trainers. But at some point in the frighteningly fit future, your iPod will also be able to hook up with exercise bikes, step machines, treadmills, ellipticals and other such painful devices to be found in the gym.

“Nike and Apple are working with major gym equipment manufacturers such as Life Fitness, Precor, Star Trac and Technogym to make their cardio equipment Nike+ iPod compatible so health club members can easily track workouts on cardio equipment,” reads the statement from Nike.

Website tracks fitness

Users can then connect their iPod with their computer to upload their workout data to www.nikeplus.com. The workout data is converted to 'CardioMiles' which apparently gives users and personal trainers an “opportunity to set goals, track progress, and compete in challenges with their friends and with other members”.