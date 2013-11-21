Microsoft has anti-Google merch just in time for the holidays

It's obvious companies like to engage in a little friendly competition for their/our benefit, but Microsoft is going the extra mile with its weird "Google sucks, Bing is better" marketing campaign.

There's now anti-Google, or Scroogled, merch in the Microsoft store where you can get a shirt that has "over 20 synonyms for how Google is taking advantage of you." Go figure.

You can also find hoodies, hats and mugs for you to drink hot coffee from while seething over that despicable Google company and its dastardly deeds.

Scratching your head? Yeah, we are too.

