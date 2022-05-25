WordPress 6.0 makes building a website easier than ever

Audio player loading…

Open source content management system WordPress.org has announced its latest major release for creators using its website builder .

Offering to create more intuitive sites online and named after jazz musician Arturo O’Farrill, WordPress 6.0 “Arturo” features more than 1,000 updates and enhancements to consolidate the “no code” experience for site-building.

The new release includes bug fixes and expands on WordPress’ existing customization tools such as block themes that now contain multiple style variations.

WordPress revamped

Edging closer to a drag-and-drop style builder, WordPress 6.0 “Arturo” also includes a new style switcher for its block themes capability that gives website creators access to various style presets without having to switch themes.

“With thoughtful updates to the writing experience, building better block functionality, and adding a new intuitive style switcher, I’m really proud of the work that’s been done in this release to make a great site editing experience,” said Josepha Haden Chomphosy, executive director at WordPress.

WordPress has also released five new template options for block themes, added more features such as a new color panel and transpacity options to its design tool, and included a new feature that lets website designers choose lock restrictions in blocks to aid the simplification of project handovers.

“Expanding Gutenberg into a full site editing experience in WordPress means that all of the problems the community had to address were complex and far reaching. WordPress 6.0 is an example of the community’s commitment to tackling these tough challenges together,” added Chomphosy.

The new WordPress release was made possible by the contributions of more than 500 people in roughly 58 countries, according to the CMS platform’s blog post (opens in new tab).