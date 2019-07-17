Windows 10 May 2019 Update is now being forced on those still using the April 2018 Update

Microsoft has begun the process of pushing the May 2019 Update to Windows 10 PCs which are still running the April 2018 Update.

And that’s a large number of users by all accounts, seeing as the majority didn’t get upgraded to the October 2018 Update, which was dogged by a raft of serious bugs and a highly problematic rollout in general.

In June, Microsoft announced that it would soon be forcing those still on the April 2018 Update to upgrade to the latest version of Windows 10, as the end of service date for the April update is November 12, 2019 for Home and Pro users – and the software giant wants to make sure everyone is upgraded in good time before that.

Microsoft has now kicked off this upgrade process, although the November deadline means it will be a very gradual rollout.

Security first

Microsoft stated: “We are initiating the Windows 10 May 2019 Update for customers with devices that are at or nearing end of service and have not yet updated their device. Keeping these devices both supported and receiving monthly updates is critical to device security and ecosystem health.

“Based on the large number of devices running the April 2018 Update, that will reach the end of 18 months of service on November 12, 2019, we are starting the update process now for Home and Pro editions to help ensure adequate time for a smooth update process.”

Microsoft further stressed that the update rollout will be closely monitored to watch for any compatibility issues, and blocks will be put in place to prevent the upgrade from being delivered to PCs where such issues might cause problems.

Note that when the May 2019 Update knocks on your PC’s door, you don’t have to let it in immediately – even Windows 10 Home users now have the ability to delay an update by up to 35 days.

Via Softpedia