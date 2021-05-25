Where to buy PS5: all the latest restock updates

Click here to refresh this article and find all the latest updates on where to buy PS5.

Many are still wondering where to buy PS5, and recent updates haven't been too optimistic for an end to the PS5 restock situation. However, we are seeing regular drops taking place throughout the week, so those who stick at it can still buy PS5 despite the doom and gloom.

That's why we recommend staying away from reseller sites, even if the additional cost isn't reaching the $1,000 heights we've seen in the past. Best Buy, Sony Direct and Walmart have all offered the chance to buy PS5 in the last week, so all is not lost - though finding a PS5 restock may just take a little more work.

Over in the UK, those wondering where to buy PS5 should head towards Very, Game, Amazon, and Tesco for more updates. Meanwhile, in Australia, the situation regarding PS5 stock is similarly dire. However, stock tends to arrive in small batches at Aussie retailers every few weeks.

PS5 restocks are still incredibly rare which is why we're showing you exactly where to buy the new console in both the US and UK. Keep this page bookmarked, because we'll be bringing you all the latest updates as soon as they come in, and stay in touch with the retailers below - you never know when you'll land on more stock.

We don't know how far Amazon Prime Day 2021 will go to offering more chances to buy PS5, but you'll find all the latest updates right here as well.

Where to buy PS5 in the US

PS5: Check latest stock updates at Amazon

Amazon is an excellent place to buy PS5 when stock does arrive - with fast, free shipping and a storefront that many can easily navigate quickly. It's worth noting, however, that when Amazon doesn't have any stock on its shelves directly, it will point you towards third party sellers who are inflating those prices considerably. It's not worth picking up one of these consoles as we're seeing more and more PS5 restocks at the correct MSRP.

PS5: Check for stock updates at Best Buy

We were previously seeing this Best Buy PS5 stock spring back to life with a few refreshes, and was live for a few minutes over the weekend but now appears to be sold out (though it's worth checking regularly). We'd keep an eye here, though, as more stock flashes may appear in the future.View Deal

So far we've seen the PS5 Digital Edition selling out faster in the US, which is to be expected as it's the cheaper console and sold extremely quickly over the pre-order period. We're bringing you all the latest information on where to buy PS5 Digital Edition just below, so keep checking those links.

Where to buy PS5 accessories in the US

PS5 DualSense controller: $69.96 at Amazon

Amazon has the PS5 DualSense controller in stock for $69.96 right now - but we don't know how long this inventory will last as the day goes on so we'd place your order sooner rather than later. You'll also find the PS5 controller in stock at Best Buy for the same price right now as well.

PS5 Pulse 3D headset: $99.99 at Amazon

It's been pretty difficult to buy the PS5 Pulse 3D headset so far, but Amazon has had a stock refresh on the official headphones. It is now out of stock, unfortunately - though we'd keep checking in for more updates and keep an eye on Best Buy for another chance as well.

PS5 DualSense charging station: $29.99 at Target

Target currently has the PS5 DualSense charging station available for store pickup in a handful of locations right now (though we're currently seeing a lot out of stock messages). If there's not a store near you then it's also worth keeping an eye on Best Buy, which previously had stock available.

PS5 HD camera: $53.93 at Amazon

If you're looking to use your PlayStation VR headset with your brand new PS5 you'll want to pick up the HD camera accessory straight away. Thankfully, Amazon is one of the few retailers with this particular peripheral in stock today.

Where to buy PS5: which US retailers will have stock?

Amazon

Amazon has had PS5 stock spring up intermittently since pre-orders opened, but each time it flies off the shelves in a heartbeat. It's worth keeping an eye on Amazon though, as we expect it'll get more stock in the near future - plus you can grab fast, free delivery if you're a Prime member as well.

Best Buy

Best Buy had a flash of new PS5 stock ahead of Black Friday, but has been quiet since then. Keep an eye out, however, because more units could arrive any time.

Newegg

Newegg had a brief amount of PS5 stock on launch day but it quickly sold out. We're expecting more stock could become available in the next waves so stay tuned for more updates.

GameStop

We've seen the chance to buy PS5 popping up a fair bit at Gamestop over the past few months, so it's worth keeping an eye on the retailer as new stock could land at any time. GameStop also offers bundles with all the accessories and games included (for their regular prices) to dissuade scalpers, and it's these bundles we usually see sticking in stock a little longer.

Walmart

Walmart has seen a fair few PS5 restocks over the last month, however, things seem to have settled down now. Where previously we would have seen a new date for stock, the PS5 is now listed as out of stock.

StockX

If you're really struggling to buy PS5, there is another option. StockX is a marketplace retailer that allows sellers to post an asking price, buyers to post a buying price and an immediate transaction when both requests match. Prices are, obviously, a little higher here, but unlike eBay StockX ships all products to its warehouse for inspection before sending them on to you. We'd recommend waiting this first wave of stock out a little longer, but if you're desperate there's plenty of stock making it a reliable option today.

Where to buy PS5 in the UK

Check the quick links below to find out where to buy PS5 in the UK today. With rumors circulating of a massive wave of PS5 stock hitting the country today, it's all to play for.

Where to buy PS5 accessories in the UK

PS5 DualSense controller: £59 at Amazon

Grab the PS5 DualSense controller for £59 at Amazon - that's a whole 99p cheaper than other retailers. Generally, though, Amazon has had a good supply of PS5 controllers over the course of the last few months so we expect stock to be fairly reliable here today.

PS5 HD camera: £48.93 at Amazon

The PS5 HD camera is currently in stock at Amazon for £48.93. If you're going to be using those onboard streaming options or pairing your PlayStation VR with your new console, then, this is a must-buy.

PS5 Pulse 3D headset: £89.99 at Argos

Argos has the Pulse 3D headset available for both collection and delivery. Stock of the headset has been dwindling at UK retailers so act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

PS5 DualSense charging station: £24.99 at Argos

If you picked up an extra controller with your new console, this DualSense charging station is a great way to keep your gamepads topped up. It's out of stock at a lot of UK retailers right now but you can still pick one up at Argos.

Where can you buy PS5 in the UK today?

Amazon

When more PS5 stock drops, it will likely do so at Amazon, which means you'll want to be one of the first in line when it does. As a massive online retailer, Amazon may well have more stock to play with so we'll keep this link here in case more consoles go live soon.

Very

Very has also offered the chance to buy PS5, though stock on the individual console shifted within seconds. We've seen inventory sticking around a lot longer when paired with full-priced accessories, however, and Very regularly refreshed its stock over the Xbox launch day and console pre-order period. Definitely keep checking in with this one then.View Deal

Currys

Between early glitches allowing some to purchase the PS5 early, site crashes, and a delay in their promised launch times, the retailer has now conceded and stated that no more consoles will be available. We'd keep checking back, however.

View Deal

Game

Game was another retailer plagued by site issues when first launching its launch PS5 stock. We've seen queues come and go, early stock fly off the shelves, crashing pages and the spinning wheel of death. The consoles are currently out of stock.

View Deal

Where to buy PS5 in Australia

Amazon AU When more PS5 stock drops, it will likely do so at Amazon, which means you'll want to be one of the first in line when it does. As a massive online retailer, Amazon may well have more stock to play with so we'll keep this link here in case more consoles go live soon.View Deal

The Gamesmen Like most Aussie retailers, The Gamesmen is experiencing a drought of sorts when it comes to PS5 stock. That said, we will absolutely keep you informed as soon as stock of Sony's latest powerhouse console becomes available.

Target While Target does not currently have PlayStation 5 stock on hand, the retailer does note on its website that it expects more stock soon, and to "Please check this page for release timing updates." It's also worth noting that the retailer will only be selling PS5 stock on its website, and will not be available for in-store purchase.

EB Games While EB Games was one of the first retailers to sell out, they also offered 2021 pre-orders of the console for quite a while, but even those appear to be currently out of stock. Yet again, this doesn't mean there won't be any more chances today to score a PS5, so keep checking in with them to try your chances.

JB Hi-Fi JB Hi-Fi Australia – one of the country's largest tech retail outlets – is in the same boat as many, with the PS5 currently out of stock. With that said, stock seems to fluctuate regularly, so keep checking in to see if you can score a console.

Sony Online As with most places, even Sony itself is out of stock currently. It's just as good an option as other retailers in terms of price (full RRP) and free shipping, but you'll need to keep checking back in for when they get more stock.

Where to buy PS5 in Canada

Where to buy PS5: FAQs

It's not easy to buy PS5 today, so you'll find answers to some of the top questions many shoppers have right now just below.

How to buy PS5: top tips

1. Find your retailers

The list above will keep you on top of all the latest PS5 stock updates as soon as they come in, but you should keep checking frequently as you never know when more stock will land and you might get lucky.



2. Prepare your wallet

You're likely already steeled against the PS5 price, but you'll want to make sure your retailers know that. Prepare your card and shipping details in a separate page or store them with your retailers of choice for a faster checkout.



3. Sign in

You may already have an account with your favorite retailers, but be sure to sign in ahead of stock. This will steal valuable seconds from your order at checkout and you'll need all the time you can get to buy PS5 today. Plus, you can often save your checkout details with your login (if you're comfortable doing this) and track your order a little easier. We'd recommend making accounts for each retailer offering PS5 stock today as well.



4. Find the product page

You don't want to be left navigating the virtual aisles when the chance to buy PS5 does arrive. We'll be linking straight out to product pages here when stock does land, but if you're going it alone be sure to have the relevant pages queued up for your search.

5. Don't give up

There's likely to be more chances to buy a PS5 in the near future, though you'll need to be quick. If you come up unlucky, however, keep refreshing the retailer's page - we've seen stock return for quickfire refreshes in a matter of minutes in the past so you don't want to give up at the first hurdle.



When will you be able to buy PS5?

The PS5 is currently out of stock at most retailers but PS5 restocks have been popping up over the last few weeks, with the Sony Direct queue and Target offering more chances to buy PS5 in the US and over in the UK rumors are spinning of a massive PS5 restock hitting over January.

We'll keep you update when and where you can get your hands on PS5 stock as soon as it becomes available.

Will there be more chances to buy PS5?

If you've missed out on PS5 stock until now, don't panic. It's likely retailers will offer up more chances to buy PS5 in the near future. These opportunities will all be equally competitive, however, so you'll want to stay tuned for the latest updates right here.

Should you buy PS5 today?

With stock looking low and delivery dates being pushed back, it's worth wondering if you need to buy PS5 today. In general, we would say that the earlier you can get your hands on Sony's next-generation console the better. We don't know what stock is going to look like for the next few months so the sooner your delivery date (however delayed that might be from today) the better.

However, if you're after bundle deals and can hold off, you might want to think about buying PS5 when stock settles down further into the new year.

What is the PS5 price?

The PS5 price is $499 (£449 / AU$749.95). That puts it at the same price point as the Xbox Series X, but that shouldn't come as a surprise to many, seeing as it's difficult to imagine the PS5 price exceeding $500 when it's up against the affordable spread put out by Microsoft.

However, the cheaper PS5 Digital Edition price is $399.99 (£359.99 / AU$599.95), which does flag some concerns considering the Xbox Series S's $299 price tag. However, the PS5 Digital Edition will run the same specs as the fully-fledged console, further cementing its position in the market as a high value for money option.

That means bargain hunters can still experience everything the PS5 has to offer while foregoing the opportunity to play physical PS4 and PS5 games or save cash by buying in the second-hand market. It's an excellent proposition that will certainly capture those going for sheer value for money at launch.

Should you buy PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition?

You can buy one of two version of the PS5 today - the standard disk version, or the Digital Edition. The former allows you to play your physical PS4 and PS5 games, however you can still access your downloaded PS4 titles on the Digital Edition as well.

The cheaper £359 PS5 Digital Edition doesn't have a disk drive, but still runs the same specs as the full fat console. That means you can buy PS5 for less today and you'll still be running the latest tech from Sony.

However, there's only 825GB in this SSD and that's going to fill up quickly, provided you don't grab an external HDD for your PS4 games. If you've got a substantial physical collection already then it might be worth upgrading to the main console.

That said, it's difficult to buy PS5 either way right now, with launch seeing an incredibly limited number of consoles hitting the shelves. While we wouldn't necessarily advise settling for the console you can get (there's going to be more chances to buy PS5 in the future, and it's a lot of cash to be taking second best with), if you're set on buying PS5 today you might have to take what you find.

