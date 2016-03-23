Ready for X-rated VR? Pornhub is

Looking for some new experiences to test your Oculus Rift on when it finally arrives at your doorstep? Well...

Popular not-safe-for-work video site Pornhub has added a new category built for virtual reality headsets, namely the Rift, Samsung's Gear VR and Google Cardboard.

Pornhub's new videos - made with the help of 360-degree adult entertainment content maker BaDoinkVR - are not the first time that VR tech has played XXX features, but Pornhub claims it's the first site to offer the content without a paid subscription.

"At Pornhub it is our duty to provide our global audience with the latest in cutting edge technology," said Pornhub VP Corey Price in an official release. "Now, our users are not only able to view our content, but be protagonists in the experience and interact with their favorite porn stars."

Pornhub has such faith in VR that in addition to launching the new category, the site is also giving away 10,000 headsets to get early adopters on board. We don't know what those headsets are, exactly.

Techradar asked Pornhub if its selection of VR-enabled skin flicks will extend to other devices - we're looking at you, HTC Vive Pre.