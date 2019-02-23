Was this photo snapped on the rumored Nokia 9?

Press events for MWC 2019 start tomorrow, and one of the shows in the schedule is being hosted by Nokia: perhaps to unveil the Nokia 9. Now we've got what could be the first Nokia 9 snap to be made publicly available.

The image was snapped and posted to Instagram by photographer Konsta Punkka, with a caption referencing the Nokia event on February 24. The post is also labeled as a paid partnership with Nokia Mobile.

Super excited to have Konsta join us on the stage this Sunday at #MWC19 as we have something extraordinary to share with all of you 🔥https://t.co/u4FfIUwcPP pic.twitter.com/ELFVkqUsaMFebruary 22, 2019

That Instagram post was then shared on Twitter by HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas, who said he was "super excited" to have Konsta appearing on stage at the launch.

You don't have to be a professional detective to put two and two together and make an informed guess that this really is a Nokia 9 image – and quite an impressive one at that, with plenty of detail in the darker and lighter areas.

Five-lens camera

Nokia phones have always put plenty of emphasis on camera quality, and the Nokia 9 is being tipped to have a five-lens camera around the back.

That should mean the phone is capable of some rather impressive photo trickery, but we'll have to wait and see on the details. If we're able to snap pictures as good as the one above with the Nokia 9, we'll be happy.

Away from the camera, the Nokia 9 is being tipped to come with a 6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage on board. It might also have the "PureView" name attached – but we're not sure yet.

We are of course on the ground in Barcelona at MWC 2019, and will bring you all the announcements right here as they happen on Sunday and Monday.