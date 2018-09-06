Vodafone Australia simplifies its pre-paid mobile plans in lead-up to TPG merger

A week after announcing its merger with TPG to challenge the likes of Telstra and Optus, Vodafone Australia (VHA) is overhauling its pre-paid mobile plans “to make things simpler” for its customers.

Starting today, there will be six new “key” pre-paid plans available, ranging from $10 to $60 in price. Called the Vodafone Combo Plus, these new plans will replace the telco’s Talk and Data plans, and offer data as well as plenty of standard international minutes.

Calling overseas

The latter is what Vodafone is trying to sell, although on the more expensive plans. The Aussie telco has added more countries to its international calling list, split up into two zones covering over 90 countries.

Vodafone’s research has shown that India, China and New Zealand are the destinations receiving most calls from Australia, so the international talk time for these three Zone 1 countries have been upped to a maximum of 2,000 minutes. There are a total of 20 nations included in Zone 1, but if you want to chat for that long with loved ones overseas, you’ll need the $60 Combo Plus plan.

In Zone 2 are countries like Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Belgium and the Czech Republic and, along with 70 other countries, get a top of 150 minutes of international talk time.

All the inclusions

All Combo Plus plans come with infinite national talk and text, with those priced $40 and over coming with a 35-day expiry, while the cheaper options don’t include international minutes and have a 28-day expiry.

In terms of data, again, it’s the $40 and higher Combo Plus plans that offer loads more data than the cheaper ones. You can get 6GB on the $30 plan, but if that’s not enough, then the $40 plan offers 17GB while the $50 plan includes a whopping 30GB.