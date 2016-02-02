Unmetered streaming soon to be Stan-dard on Optus

Just in time for Stan’s arrival on Fetch TV, Optus has announced that its customers will be receiving unmetered access to the streaming service from April this year across all of its broadband plans.

“Our customers want the best entertainment from Australia and around the world and through our partnership with Stan, Optus is delivering on its commitment to giving customers more of the entertainment they want, when they want it, on the device of their choice,” said Ben White, Acting Managing Director of Product and Marketing at Optus.

This makes Optus the only telco that provides unmetered streaming for both Stan and Netflix (though the latter regrets the decision to go unmetered, on the grounds that it goes against the principles of net neutrality).

A stream come true

On top of that, Optus will also be giving eligible customers 3 months of Stan for free when they sign up for a Home Broadband bundle on a 24 month contract.

The subscription offer is also available to existing Optus customers who sign up to Fetch TV’s $90 Entertainment Starter Bundle.

Though unmetered access to the service will be here to stay, Optus’ bonus Stan subscription deal with only be available until April 30, 2016.