Be our guest and watch this teaser for the live action Beauty and the Beast movie

Disney keeps knocking it out of the park when it comes to adapting its animated classics into live action films, raking in billions of dollars with the likes of Alice in Wonderland, Maleficent, Cinderella and The Jungle Book.

Now, the 'Mouse House' has released the first teaser for the live action version of its classic film, Beauty and the Beast, and the results are suitably spellbinding.

Wisely choosing not to reveal everything up front, the teaser focuses on showing us the castle setting and giving us an idea of the film's tone, ending on a quick glimpse of Belle, played by a perfectly-cast Emma Watson (Harry Potter saga).

Though we don't (really) see them in the teaser, the Beast will be played by Dan Stevens (The Guest, Downton Abbey), with Ewan McGregor (Trainspotting) playing Lumiere, Luke Evans (The Hobbit trilogy, Dracula Untold) playing Gaston and Sir Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) playing Cogsworth.

You can check out the teaser below.