This is the cheapest NBN25 plan in Australia right now

If you’re looking for the cheapest NBN 25 plan available in Australia right now, this is it – offering up unlimited data for just AU$49.90 per month from Tangerine.

As we've seen from a few other ISPs of late, that low price is a special promo that's applied for the first six months, after which it will go up by AU$10 per month to AU$59.90.

That cost doesn't include a modem or router, but Tangerine has a few choices here, with prices starting at AU$99.90.

You can also test out this plan with a 14-day risk free trial and there’s also no set up fee. There’s no lock-in contract either, so you can cancel anytime if you change your mind – there’s just a one-month minimum term.

This NBN25 plan offers up peak speeds that are generally on par with the best – the typical evening speed should be around 21Mbps, according to Tangerine.