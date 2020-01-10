This is the cheapest NBN25 plan in Australia right now

If you’re looking for the cheapest NBN 25 plan available in Australia right now, this is it – offering up unlimited data for just AU$49.90 per month from Tangerine.
As we've seen from a few other ISPs of late, that low price is a special promo that's applied for the first six months, after which it will go up by AU$10 per month to AU$59.90.
That cost doesn't include a modem or router, but Tangerine has a few choices here, with prices starting at AU$99.90.
You can also test out this plan with a 14-day risk free trial and there’s also no set up fee. There’s no lock-in contract either, so you can cancel anytime if you change your mind – there’s just a one-month minimum term.
This NBN25 plan offers up peak speeds that are generally on par with the best – the typical evening speed should be around 21Mbps, according to Tangerine.
Tangerine | NBN25 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | BYO modem | AU$49.90 (first 6 months, then AU$59.90)
The cheapest NBN25 plan you can find in Australia is available from Tangerine. Following a trend we've seen other small telcos use, you’ll get a small discount for your first six months, making the price of this unlimited data plan AU$49.90 per month. After that, it jumps up an extra AU$10 each month, so you'll pay AU$59.90 per month from then on. If you need a modem/router to go with this plan, see the below deals box.View Deal
Tangerine | NBN25 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | Included modem | AU$49.90 (first 6 months, then AU$59.90) + AU$99.90 upfront
If you don’t have your own modem, or you want to pick up a new one, this offer is the same as above but also bundles in a pre-configured standard NBN modem for a one-off fee of AU$99.90. Other than that, you’ll still get your first six months for AU$49.90, with monthly access charged at AU$59.90 thereafter.View Deal