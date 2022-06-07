These four new Apple Mail features could save your skin at work one day

Audio player loading…

Apple has announced a series of upgrades for its email client that might someday save you from an embarrassing situation at work.

At WWDC 2022 , the company unveiled four “highly-requested” new features for its Mail application: undo send, scheduled send, follow-up suggestions and remind me.

The functionality of each new utility is self-evident, but the overall effect is to help Apple customers increase their productivity and ensure important tasks don’t fall through the cracks, whether they are working on Mac , iPhone or iPad .

Email blunders

The frequency with which most of us fire off emails at work means blunders are inevitable, ranging from spelling mistakes and missing attachments to more costly errors, like sending a sensitive message to the wrong recipient.

Similarly, the volume of emails that land in the inbox (combined with the barrage of notifications from collaboration tools and messaging apps ) makes it easy to miss important communications or forget to act on time-sensitive requests.

The latest upgrades for Apple Mail, however, are designed to guard against these kinds of scenarios, helping users to stay on top of their communications and correct any silly errors before the damage is done.

Unfortunately, Apple customers will have to wait a little while to get their hands on these new functionalities, which will go live alongside macOS Ventura , iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 in the autumn.

But according to Apple, the new Mail features will be worth the wait, combining with the various other announcements coming out of WWDC to make working on Mac devices more hassle-free than ever.

“macOS Ventura includes powerful features and new innovations that help make the Mac experience even better,” said Craig Federighi, SVP Software Engineering at Apple.

“With helpful new features in Messages, state-of-the-art search technologies in Mail, and an updated design for Spotlight, Ventura has so much to offer and enriches many of the ways customers use their Macs.”