The bigger, badder Oppo R9s Plus is available in Australia from today

Arriving shortly after the well-received Oppo R9s , the handset’s bigger, badder brother, the Oppo R9s Plus, is now for sale in Australia.

Available from today at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and Woolworths stores, the Oppo R9s Plus can be purchased in Gold and Black and carries a price of $698.

Like its smaller sibling, the Oppo R9s Plus sports a custom Sony IMX398 1/2.8” sensor and large f/1.7 aperture lens, only this time, you can view your photos on a larger 6-inch Full HD AMOLED display.

Its internals have also received an upgrade, with the R9s Plus boasting a hefty 6GB of RAM to go along with its 1.95GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 653 processor and 64GB of onboard storage (expandable by a further 256GB via MicroSD).

Topping it all off is a massive 4,000mAh battery, which should see the R9s Plus outlast the already impressive R9s, which held its charge for over 12 hours in our in depth review .