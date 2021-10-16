New The Batman trailer is everything you want from the Dark Knight's return

A new trailer for The Batman has been revealed, as part of a panel for the movie at DC's FanDome 2021 event. You can watch it below.

The new trailer for The Batman dropped as part of a panel that featured Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne), Zoe Kravitz (Selina Kyle) and director Matt Reeves. With the movie's release date set for March 4, 2022 – just under five months away – this is our most comprehensive look at the movie so far.

See the trailer here:

The trailer shows the arrest of Paul Dano's Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler, and gives us our first look at Andy Serkis' Alfred. We also see Batman chasing down Colin Farrell's Penguin, who plays a minor role in the film. We get to see how this version of the Bat suit is essentially immune to gunfire, which is extremely cool.

It looks terrific, and rather violent – if perhaps slightly familiar, with the Nolan films in mind.

"The first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew there was something radically different from anything we'd seen in the Batman movies before," Pattinson said about the film during the panel.

Reeves explained how the tone of the film and the early state of Batman's career go hand-in-hand. "One place we haven't been is grounding it the way Year One does," Reeves said.

"There's a desperation to it, he's working out this rage," Pattinson added. The actor wore Val Kilmer's Bat suit to costume test for the role. Pattinson explained how his version of the character doesn't delineate between Bruce Wayne and Batman at this point in his life, and made the hero sound animalistic.

Kravitz explained how she tried to imbue Selina Kyle with a realistic core, to ground the character. Reeves explained that this realism is how she differs from the other on-screen versions of the antihero.

If you want to see the full livestream that marked the debut of The Batman trailer – we warn you, it's three-and-a-half hours long, and The Batman comes right at the end – you can check it out above.

Below, we'll go through the various teasers from earlier this week that led up to the trailer reveal.

The Batman trailer: which teases did we see earlier week?

The marketing machine kicked into full swing for The Batman earlier this week. First, we saw new Lego sets this week that offered a glance at The Riddler's costume in this movie (the villain will be played by Paul Dano).

Then, Matt Reeves started dropping his own teases on Twitter, with Warner Bros. doing the same. Check out these two posters for the film, which offer another full glimpse of The Riddler:

We also got to hear Pattinson's voice as Bruce Wayne in a short teaser video, also tweeted out by Warner Bros, underlining that the Bat Signal is a warning to Gotham's criminal element:

And finally, Reeves himself tweeted an image of Kravitz in-character:

As mentioned, The Batman releases on March 4, 2022 – it was originally planned to release in June 2021, before the pandemic happened.