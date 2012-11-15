OnLive arrives on LG Google TVs

Owners of LG's G2 Google TVs were treated to a surprise today, as cloud game streaming service OnLive arrived via a software update.

The app was originally announced for LG's G2 series televisions back at June's E3 conference, and now it appears the series is the first to receive the update.

OnLive allows users to stream console-quality games directly to their Smart TVs, which can then be played using an OnLive wireless controller. Other than the controller, OnLive requires no additional hardware. Games can also be taken on-the-go using compatible Android, PC and Mac devices.

Questionable future

The application also allows users to preview games and download demos before committing to buy them, plus OnLive offers a game rental service too.

Currently the OnLive app is only available on LG's G2 series, with the company planning to pre-install the service on all future LG Google TVs. LG G2 Smart TV owners can access OnLive through the 'Premium Apps' area on their televisions.

It may look like things are looking up for OnLive, but it's hard to forget the difficult waters the company got into just a few months ago, when it appeared to be going under and made huge staff layoffs before being adopted by a new company.

Via Engadget