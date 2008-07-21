LG unveils 'sexy' hard drives

The model isn't needed...they look good already

LG has decided external hard drives have been the ugly stepchild of the computer world for too long.

So to remedy that, it took the ugly block of metal sitting on the desktop, painted it black and red wine colours, and then improved the interface to elevate it to God among data spinners.

Variety = spice of life

The XD1 line-up comprises of 120GB, 160GB, 250Gb and, of course, 320GB models to make this the desktop collection you won't want to miss.

And don't worry about data transfer speeds being too slow: 480mbps will make easy work of all that back-up storage.

With a gradient texture and a USB 2.0 E-SATA port, these bad boys don't come complete with a model unfortunately.

No word on pricing or release dates yet, but we'll keep you posted.