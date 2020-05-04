Stay on top of your goals and save AU$166 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The year 2020 doesn’t have to revolve around the coronavirus – it can be about your incredible fitness transformation and how you kept active during these trying times.

If you’re looking to become your best self, this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 deal will help you achieve your goals while also saving you an incredible AU$166.

This amazing wearable is the latest addition to Samsung's Tizen watch range - it’s slimmer, lighter, arguably more comfortable than its predecessor and includes a rotating digital bezel.

This smartwatch features a stunningly beautiful 1.2-inch 360 x 360 display and is more compact compared to its counterparts, presenting itself as a stylish addition to your ensemble.

In addition to this, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes with 39 workout modes, a heart rate and ECG sensor, and a health app with stress and sleep monitoring – everything you would ever need in a sports watch.

This is a great wearable that will help you on your journey to look and feel incredible. You can grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in either black or rose gold through Microsoft’s official eBay store.