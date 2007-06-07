Microsoft preps four critical patches

It's that time of the month again; this Tuesday Microsoft's monthly security update is due. Microsoft is planning to release security patches for Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003.

Six security patches will emerge, four of which will address security flaws in Windows. These are all classified as 'critical', the highest rating, Microsoft said today in its Security Bulletin Advance Notification .

All the critical bugs indicate that a system can be compromised remotely without you knowing.

Another security flaw affects Internet Explorer 5.01, 6, and 7, regardless of which operating system IE is run in. Another one will address issues in Outlook Express, as well as its Windows Vista successor, Windows Mail.