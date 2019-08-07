Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus are huge in pretty much every way

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus are official, and they are huge in pretty much every way.

Huge phones? Check. Huge screens? Check. Huge power? Check. Huge storage? Check. Huge Price? Check.. you get the picture.

As you may have guessed, the Galaxy Note 10 is the smaller of the two handsets, while the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the larger sibling.

Both come with Samsung's S Pen stylus which slides into the body of the phones, and it's been a staple feature for the range ever since its conception in 2011.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch Full HD, HDR10+ display, three rear cameras (16MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle, 12MP telephoto), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 3,500mAh battery.

Meanwhile the Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a larger 6.8-inch QHD, HDR10+ display, four rear cameras (16MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide-angle, 12MP telephoto, DepthVision camera), 12GB of RAM, 25GB or 512GB of storage and a 4,300mAh battery.

Both Galaxy Note 10 variants also come with a 10MP front camera embedded in the screen, in-display fingerprint scanner, face recognition, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and yes, the S Pen stylus. Oh, but neither have a headphone jack.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 release date is set for August 23, with pre-orders for both handsets opening now in the UK, and from August 8 in most markets.

In terms of cost, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price is $945 (£899, about AU$1,400) SIM-free, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus price starts at $1,099 (£999, about AU$1,600) for the 256GB model.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus also comes in a 5G variant, allowing you to connect to the latest generation of mobile networks. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G price starts at $1,299 (£1,099) for the 256GB model, and $1,399 (£1,199) for 512GB of storage.

In terms of colors, the Note 10 Plus will be available in Aura Glow (blue to white gradient), Aura Black and Aura White, while the standard Note 10 arrives in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Pink - although availability will vary by market.