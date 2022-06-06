Saints Row Boss Factory will let you create your character ahead of the game's launch

Audio player loading…

The Saints Row reboot is coming later this summer but you can create your character now, according to a new leak.

Rumors are flying around like murder hornets ahead of Summer Game Fest. The showcase is set to be stuffed full of news, reveals, and announcements and Saints Row Boss Factory is reportedly one of them.

Tom Henderson, reputed leaker and writer for eXputer (opens in new tab), says that the game is basically a Saints Row character creator that will debut on June 9. It'll be free to download, and the accompanying trailer will take a deeper dive into Saints Row character customization.

Henderson cites 'sources' that have confirmed the launch of Saints Row Boss Factory this week. The moniker has apparently been chosen because the player character in Saints Row will be referred to as a 'boss'. If you've ever wandered into a kebab shop, drunk, at 2am, you'll be familiar with the title.

The free 'game' is said to be a full character creator that includes all of the bells and whistles available in the game proper. Your boss will then be primed and ready to transfer over to Saints Row at launch.

Any abominations you create will be attached to a share code that can be used universally across platforms. It can also be shared around, and there's even upvoting on the designs. If your creation is ghastly enough, it might be living its best life with tons of players across platforms.

From what Henderson says, Saints Row Boss Factory will include a Hall of Fame, and Creator's Corner, where you can upvote and possibly view your fellow boss' designs. He also says players will need to create a profile over on SaintsRow.com (opens in new tab) for both Saints Row and Boss Factory. The as-yet-unconfirmed incentive is a handful of exclusive in-game items. Henderson mentions a Marshall Defense Technologies Rocket Launcher and two exclusive DJ helmets, so do with that information what you will.

Saints Row is launching on August 23 and we've only got a couple of days to wait for Saints Row Boss Factory – or to discover that there's no substance to the rumor.