Tamron introduces superzoom for NEX

Tamron has introduced a superzoom 18-200mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III VC lens for Sony NEX compact system cameras.

The new lens features an E-Mount and is lightweight and compact, weighing in at just 460g with a 62mm filter diameter. Equipped with Tamron's own VC (Vibration Compensation) system, the lens is designed to reduce blur when shooting handheld in lower light conditions throughout the 18-200mm lens range.

Also on board the lens is a newly constructed stepping motor, which has been designed to work in conjunction with the contrast-detection AF system, along with enabling steady autofocus video shooting.

There is also a Direct Manual Focus function button, which allows photographer to make fine manual adjustments in the AF focus mode.

The focal length of the lens is 18-200mm, which on a NEX camera gives a field of view equivalent to 27-300mm in 35mm terms. Additionally, at the telephoto (200mm) end the minimum focus distance is 0.5m, so it is suitable for shooting small objects close-up.

A new VC mechanism uses a lightweight moving coil system that reduces the load on the drive system. This allows the drive to be operated with smaller coils and magnets, reducing the weight and size for the entire unit. Improvements to software and other elements of the VC mechanism used in the 18-200mm Di III VC have also made the mechanism quieter.

Key features:

Maximum aperture: f/3.5-6.3

Lens construction: 17 elements in 13 groups

Minimum focus distance: 0.5m (throughout zoom range)

Filter size: 62mm

Mount: E-mount for NEX cameras

Length: 96.7mm

Weight: 460g

Available in two colours to match the Sony NEX cameras, the lens comes in black or silver. The Tamron 18-200mm E-mount lens UK price is yet to be confirmed, with availability expected in early 2012.