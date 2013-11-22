Sony Xperia Z1s release date and price leaks online

The Sony Xperia Z1s is currently doing the rounds online and now we may have an idea of its price, along with a possible release date and some more snaps of the shrunken smartphone.

Sony is expected to follow in the footsteps of the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini and HTC One Mini with the pared down version of its flagship Xperia Z1 handset.

New images popped up on Digi-wo, which has leaked Xperia Z1s information in the past, with one suggesting the phone will cost 3,600 Yuan (around $590, AU$640). However, the pricing detail has obviously just been pasted on top of the image - there's no way to verify this information.

Same specs, smaller size?

That said, we're still relatively confident that the Xperia Z1s will see the light of day - Sony has let the handset out of the bag on its own website.

Reports surrounding the Sony Xperia Z1s are currently pointing towards the same 2.2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and huge 20.7MP camera of the Xperia Z1.

We'd be surprised if the pint-sized phone really does sport the same features as its big brother, as various concessions are usually made for the smaller form factor and lower price bracket.

The latest leak also pegs the Xperia Z1s release date for the first quarter of 2014, so hopefully we won't be waiting too long to find out what Sony has to offer.

Via XperiaGuide