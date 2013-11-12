Sony Xperia Z1s gets leaked by Sony itself

We've seen the Sony Xperia Z1s before, though previously it had been known as either the Z1 f or the Z1 Mini.

But now not only do we have a name change but a new photo, this time on Sony's own website. It doesn't get much more official than that.

The image was quickly pulled from the site, but not before XperiaBlog captured a screenshot of it in all its accidental glory.

Unfortunately beyond more or less confirming that it's a thing that exists the new name and image don't really tell us much. The photo and accompanying text are identical to that of the Sony Xperia Z1, but given the name it seems safe to assume that this is indeed the Z1 Mini, as the 's' likely stands for small.

Pocket-sized power

If it is then previous leaks suggest that it will have a 2.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 2GB of RAM just like its big brother.

It also looks set to have the same 20.7MP camera and is likely to be waterproof and dustproof, have 32GB of storage and ship with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean.

Really the only thing that makes it 'mini' or in any way worse than the Sony Xperia Z1 is that it's rumored to have a 4.3-inch 720p screen, which is a downgrade from the Z1's 5-inch 1080p display.