Sony Ericsson likely to demo PSP phone in January

Hot on the heels of sending out an invite for an Xperia experience at Mobile World Congress, Sony Ericsson has invited UK media to a briefing on 6 January about 'how Sony Ericsson plans to enhance the Android experience for consumers'.

The Japanese-Swedish alliance will 'share its plans for 2011, including what's in-store for the Xperia line of devices' showing that there's certainly going to be more than one in the near future.

The obvious device to be shown off is the Sony Ericsson 'PSP phone', although that could well be called the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play after numerous domain names around that moniker were snaffled up by the company's Swedish PR team.

What does Play mean to you?

Alternatively Xperia Play could be the dedicated portal for the gaming experience on SE's phones - such a thing will need to be created if a specific gaming phone is created.

TechRadar has also been given exclusive information that alongside the PSP Phone at least one of the Hallon and Anzu, the Vivaz and Xperia X10 rebooted devices, will be shown off as well.

Sony's head honcho Kaz Hirai has weighed in on the debate too - showing that the 'PSP phone' will likely be kept separate from the main Sony gaming brand for now.

"We don't want gamers to be asking, what's the difference between that [a PS phone] and a PSP... we have to come up with a message that users will understand," he said, according to the New York Times. "It would have to be a product that keeps the PlayStation's strengths intact."

So roll on January 2010 - we want gaming phones, tablets and all the bits in between.