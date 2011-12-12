Nokia Lumia 800 4G coming to Verizon, AT&T?

Nokia's Lumia 800 will have to adapt to make it in the US

Nokia's well-received Lumia 800 Windows Phone might be graced with a 4G upgrade ahead of a potential launch in the US on AT&T and Verizon.

CNET reports that the rejuvenated Finnish smartphone giant is in talks with the major carriers, but both are insisting that the device is 4G compatible.

Nokia is now testing a 4G version of the Lumia 800, alongside Verizon and AT&T, according to the reports.

The only caveat to the plan is that Microsoft's Windows Phone operating system does not yet support next generation LTE mobile internet speeds.

Engaging the big two

The future of Windows Phone and Nokia rests heavily on support from the big two networks as they seek to compete with Apple and Android.

The first Nokia Windows Phone to arrive on American soil is likely to be the slightly scaled down Lumia 710 which looks likely to be unveiled at a T-Mobile event on Wednesday in New York.

Via: CNET