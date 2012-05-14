Intel aims to turn Apple heads with new chips and snare iPhone, iPad

Intel CEO Paul Otellini says the company is hell-bent on creating new mobile processors, so good that Apple will not be able to resist putting them in the iPhone and iPad.

The chip maker will make its first forays into the smartphone and tablet world this year with devices like the Lenovo K800 and others from Motorola that will run a mobile version of the Atom chip.

Next stop, says Otellini, is convincing the big guns to jump on board, which means making better, more efficient processors than ARM, Samsung, Qualcomm and the rest.

"Our job is to ensure our silicon is so compelling, in terms off running the Mac better or being a better iPad device, that as they make those decisions they can't ignore us," he told Forbes.

Gunning for each other's territory

Although Intel has been planning a mobile assault for years, the charge is driven partly through rival manufacturer ARM's decision to move in the other direction.

Intel will, for the first time in years, face competition in the PC sector, where the i-Series processors boast almost complete dominance.

However, the first Windows tablets to arrive toting ARM processors, will arrive this year and Microsoft has developed a specific version of Windows 8 - Windows RT for that eventuality.

Although their are fears that ARM may seek to encroach further on to Intel's turf, Otellini is confident his company can also put a dent in the mobile world.

"A year ago there was no one who was not an Intel employee who thought Intel stood a chance in this business," he added: "And now you're asking what our market share goals are."

Unquestionably there would be no bigger goal to achieve than taking up residence in the iPhone or iPad.

Via: Forbes