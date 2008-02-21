Trending
 

iPhone look-a-like invites Apple lawsuit

You'd be forgiven for thinking that this swanky new handset coming out of China was 2007's 'Invention of the Year', the Apple iPhone - not the DaXian X999 as it is, in fact, called. The near-identical handset only operates in Chinese - aside from the start menu, which is in English -so it’s not relevant for any other markets, yet.

The dual-band DaXian X999 PDA phone features a 3.2-inch LCD touchscreen, Windows Mobile 6 Professional, a built-in Touch Flo-like 3D Cube menu interface, built-in Microsoft office apps like Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and a 2-megapixel camera with macro feature, The Gadget Site reports.

Accelerometer

As with the iPhone, the screen is equipped with an automatic orientation sensor/accelerometer, allowing it to automatically rotate as you turn the phone on its side.

The Apple iPhone look-a-like comes with a 1GB Transflash/TF memory card plus 128MB of built-in RAM. It runs on a Texas Instruments OMAP850 200MHZ CPU, and sports Bluetooth, built-in Pocket PC and Java games. Battery life is said to be 4-6 hours’ talktime, with 150-340 hours of standby time.

We wonder how happy Steve Jobs and company will be about this new near-identical handset – a lawsuit for infringements of the Apple iPhone design is likely to be on the cards. We’ve contacted Apple for a comment and will update the story as soon as we hear back from them.

The DaXian X999 PDA phone is available now, priced at $346 (£177).

