Apple on iPhone 6 Plus BendGate: We've only gotten nine complaints so far

Apple seems to be addressing problems left and right these days, and today was no different as the company officially responded to "BendGate."

In case you missed the hashtag, some users complained that their iPhone 6 Plus bent when placed in a pants pocket. Apple took a mighty bashing for the issue, but now it's fighting back.

The company said it's only received nine complaints from customers regarding bent iPhones.

In a statement to Re/code, Apple talked up the iPhone 6 Plus' durability, its strong anodized aluminum build and the rigorous testing all iPhones go through. The phone is "beautiful and sturdy," Apple said, and testing includes "3-point bending, pressure point cycling, sit, torsion, and user studies."

Apple also noted that with "normal use a bend in [an] iPhone is extremely rare."

Over release weekend, Apple sold 10 million iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Pluses, though how many of each phone Apple didn't say.

Damage control

BendGate wasn't the only fire Apple needed to attempt to put out this week.

It released iOS 8.0.1 to the wild, but ultimately pulled the iOS 8 update after it caused more harm than good, including breaking Touch ID and cellular calls.

The company plans to issue a fix with iOS 8.0.2 in the coming days.